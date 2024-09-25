This Unique Set Served As the Perfect Backdrop for Chrissy Teigen’s SI Swimsuit Cover Feature
This year marks 60 years of the SI Swimsuit Issue, and 60 years called for a little more fanfare than usual. There was, of course, the legends photo shoot in Hollywood, Fla., a gathering of over two dozen of the brand’s regular models from across the decades. The photo shoots resulted in three unique covers of the annual issue, featuring three different groups of legends dressed in their red carpet best.
But that wasn’t the only unique feature of this year’s magazine. There was another piece that added to the special edition anniversary issue: legend Chrissy Teigen’s cover photo shoot in Los Angeles.
In addition to her participation in the legends group cover photos, the longtime brand model posed for a solo cover this year. But rather than jet-setting to one of the tropical beach destinations featured in this year’s issue (Mexico, Belize, Portugal among them), Teigen stayed put at her home in Los Angeles, and the SI Swimsuit team traveled to her.
The decision to pose at her family home made for one unique photo shoot, featuring Teigen’s stunning backyard and pool. The model was—quite literally—right at home on the set of her ninth brand feature, and the resulting photos are a testament to that.
It may not have been your typical SI Swimsuit photo shoot, complete with white sand beaches (or other natural phenomena), but it was glamorous all the same. Here are a few photos of Teigen in Los Angeles that prove just that.