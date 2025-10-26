Swimsuit

Toni Breidinger Sizzled in This Daring Green One-Piece for Her SI Swimsuit Debut

The NASCAR star posed in Florida for the 2025 SI Swimsuit issue.

Ananya Panchal

Toni Breidinger was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton.
Toni Breidinger was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

Toni Breidinger’s 2025 SI Swimsuit debut was full of standout moments—but her bold green one-piece might just take the crown. Photographed by Ben Horton in Boca Raton, Fla., the 26-year-old looked effortlessly confident in a sculptural La Gotta Swimwear suit that perfectly balanced summer cool with fashion-forward fire.

Toni Breidinger was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton.
Toni Breidinger was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by La Gotta Swimwear. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

Shop the look

Breidinger stunned in the Brassica swimsuit, a rich green hue that popped against the coastal backdrop. Designed by the eco-conscious brand, the number featured a textured fabric, high-cut hips and an open back that added dramatic flair. But the real scene-stealer was a criss-cross front with sleek cutouts that made the minimalist one-piece feel anything but simple.

Toni Breidinger was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton.
Toni Breidinger was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by La Gotta Swimwear. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

Fully lined and made from 100% recycled polyester threads, the suit was equal parts sustainable and sultry. The fit hugged her figure in all the right places while allowing full freedom of movement—ideal for a model-athlete hybrid like Breidinger.

Toni Breidinger was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton.
Toni Breidinger was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by La Gotta Swimwear. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

The vibe: playful power

The vibrant green color brought out a softer, playful side of the racecar driver, while the cutout silhouette matched her signature edge. It was a refreshing contrast to her structured black and sporty white looks from the rest of the shoot, proof that she can pull off just about anything.

Toni Breidinger was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton.
Toni Breidinger was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by La Gotta Swimwear. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

It’s that flexibility that defines her fast-paced lifestyle. “Every week is different, every day is different,” Breidinger recently told E! News. “So, just giving myself grace with my schedule. This week was race week, so I had a lot of focus on race prep, but last week I was in LA doing appearances and then New York. For me, it’s hard to take a full day out of my schedule for self-care, but I found that even just the little moments like doing my skincare routine, I love that I feel like it’s very grounding, helps you be present.”

Toni Breidinger
Toni Breidinger / SI Staff

Why it worked: a statement suit for a trailblazer

A Northern California native and the first Arab-American woman to compete in a NASCAR national series, Breidinger knows how to command attention while staying true to herself. She holds the record for the most top-10 finishes by a female driver in ARCA Menards Series history and continues to lead the way in both racing and fashion.

Toni Breidinger
Toni Breidinger / SI Staff

Her advice to fans is “don’t be afraid to be the first you. It’s so easy to compare yourself to other people’s path and journey… Just do your thing and embrace your own journey.”

Sign Up. Swim Edit newsletter. Get SI Swimsuit’s Free Newsletter. light

More Toni Breidinger:

feed

Published |Modified
Ananya Panchal
ANANYA PANCHAL

Ananya Panchal is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit, where she covers fashion, beauty, pop culture and the internet’s favorite personalities and trends. She joined the brand in 2022 after roles at Bustle, the San Francisco Chronicle and the TODAY Show. Panchal loves to write about fashion in all its forms—from standout runway moments and evolving street style to the best accessories to elevate each season’s wardrobe (she rarely goes anywhere without a stack of jewelry and a coffee in hand). A self-proclaimed beauty fanatic, she’s always on the hunt for must-have products and loves breaking down viral trends. Her favorite series at the moment is spotlighting female founders and the stories behind the brands they’ve built—especially those shaping the future of fashion, wellness and tech. She is based between New York City and San Francisco and, when she’s not writing, can be found rewatching One Tree Hill, playing sudoku, trying new restaurants or ranking her favorite Disney Channel Original Movies. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and journalism with a minor in criminal justice from Boston University.

Home/SwimNews