Toni Breidinger Sizzled in This Daring Green One-Piece for Her SI Swimsuit Debut
Toni Breidinger’s 2025 SI Swimsuit debut was full of standout moments—but her bold green one-piece might just take the crown. Photographed by Ben Horton in Boca Raton, Fla., the 26-year-old looked effortlessly confident in a sculptural La Gotta Swimwear suit that perfectly balanced summer cool with fashion-forward fire.
Shop the look
Breidinger stunned in the Brassica swimsuit, a rich green hue that popped against the coastal backdrop. Designed by the eco-conscious brand, the number featured a textured fabric, high-cut hips and an open back that added dramatic flair. But the real scene-stealer was a criss-cross front with sleek cutouts that made the minimalist one-piece feel anything but simple.
Fully lined and made from 100% recycled polyester threads, the suit was equal parts sustainable and sultry. The fit hugged her figure in all the right places while allowing full freedom of movement—ideal for a model-athlete hybrid like Breidinger.
The vibe: playful power
The vibrant green color brought out a softer, playful side of the racecar driver, while the cutout silhouette matched her signature edge. It was a refreshing contrast to her structured black and sporty white looks from the rest of the shoot, proof that she can pull off just about anything.
It’s that flexibility that defines her fast-paced lifestyle. “Every week is different, every day is different,” Breidinger recently told E! News. “So, just giving myself grace with my schedule. This week was race week, so I had a lot of focus on race prep, but last week I was in LA doing appearances and then New York. For me, it’s hard to take a full day out of my schedule for self-care, but I found that even just the little moments like doing my skincare routine, I love that I feel like it’s very grounding, helps you be present.”
Why it worked: a statement suit for a trailblazer
A Northern California native and the first Arab-American woman to compete in a NASCAR national series, Breidinger knows how to command attention while staying true to herself. She holds the record for the most top-10 finishes by a female driver in ARCA Menards Series history and continues to lead the way in both racing and fashion.
Her advice to fans is “don’t be afraid to be the first you. It’s so easy to compare yourself to other people’s path and journey… Just do your thing and embrace your own journey.”