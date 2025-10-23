Swimsuit

Toni Breidinger Was Sporty and Angelic in a White Cut-Out Bikini in Boca Raton

The NASCAR star stunned in this athletic-chic set from Latitid during her 2025 SI Swimsuit shoot.

Ananya Panchal

Toni Breidinger was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton.
Toni Breidinger was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton.

Toni Breidinger traded in her firesuit for a beach-ready two-piece—and the result was unforgettable.

The 26-year-old race car driver brought both edge and elegance to her 2025 SI Swimsuit feature, captured by photographer Ben Horton in sunny Boca Raton, Fla. Among her standout looks was a crisp white bikini that perfectly matched her effortless cool.

Toni Breidinger was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton.
Swimsuit by LATITID.

Shop the look

Breidinger rocked the Rinko Bikini ($165) in “Salty White” from Portuguese swimwear brand Latitid. The high-neck top featured a keyhole-style front cut-out and adjustable straps across the back, giving it a sporty silhouette with a hint of allure. It was paired with high-leg hipster bottoms that added to the suit’s clean, athletic energy.

Toni Breidinger was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton.
Swimsuit by LATITID.

Designed with removable cups and a wide supportive band, the suit offered a flattering fit ideal for both action and lounging. And with its minimalist design, the set let Breidinger’s confidence take center stage.

Toni Breidinger was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton.
Swimsuit by LATITID.

The vibe: beach meets high-performance

Shot against the tranquil waters of South Florida, the look was the ultimate blend of Breidinger’s two worlds—graceful, grounded and ready for anything. The clean lines of the suit echoed her fierce precision on the track, while the soft white color played into the angelic aesthetic that emerged throughout her gallery.

Toni Breidinger was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton.
Swimsuit by LATITID.

“We got out there and just conquered the wind and all the elements, and it was so fun,” she shared of her shoot day. Breidinger added that she felt “empowered” on set, and hopes other women feel the same when they see her images.

Bredinger joined nine fellow trailblazing female athletes photographed in Florida for this year’s magazine. “it’s an honor to be featured in the 2025 issue. it’s very surreal to be in this issue along side so many inspiring athletes,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “thank you a million to everyone who made this dream of mine come true!!”

Toni Breidinger was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton.
Swimsuit by LATITID.

History-making athlete

It’s no surprise the Northern California native pulled off this streamlined style with ease. After all, Breidinger has made a career out of blending grit and glamour.

She’s the first Arab-American woman to compete in a NASCAR national series, and she holds the record for the most top-10 finishes by a female driver in the ARCA Menards Series, with 27 career top-10s, five top-five results and a podium finish in 2023.

Toni Breidinger was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton.
Swimsuit by LATITID.

She’s also a rising fashion star with campaigns for Victoria’s Secret, GAP and Free People, and recently debuted a custom green-and-white 818 Tequila racing suit for the 2025 season.

