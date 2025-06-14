Toni Breidinger Reveals the Phone App She Uses Every Single Day
As a NASCAR driver, 2025 SI Swimsuit star and model, Toni Breidinger has a lot to juggle. On any given day, she may be on the race track or posing for a new campaign, and the 25-year-old California native uses one phone app in particular to organize her day down to the minute: her notes app.
Her favorite phone app, screen time and most-used emoji
“I have lots of to-do lists and I write everything down to the minute, which I’ll be like, 11:40, shower, 12:00, hair, like 12:30, makeup, like I’m crazy,” Breidinger explained to us while on set at The Boca Raton in Boca Raton, Fla. “But I do it every day. Otherwise I’m like, I have no concept of time.”
While we typically use our calendars to keep track of upcoming events and important dates, we think Breidinger may be on to something here. And while on set, she shared a few more insights into her cell phone, including her most used emojis (the crystal ball and fairy ones) and the fact that she doesn’t track her screen time.
“I guess we’ll never know,” Breidinger quipped of having the function turned off. “But it’s a lot.”
The most famous contact in her phone
Additionally, the athlete name-dropped fellow 2025 SI Swimsuit model Suni Lee as the most famous person in her contact list, and showed off her home screen photo, a cute throwback to her childhood.
“This was one of my first times like go-karting, so very nostalgic,” Breidinger explained of the photo alongside her dad and sister. She first started racing go-karts at the age of 9 and eventually transitioned to open-wheel racing and then stock car racing.
Check out Breidinger’s complete 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue gallery at The Boca Raton here.