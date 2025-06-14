Swimsuit

Toni Breidinger Reveals the Phone App She Uses Every Single Day

The NASCAR driver and 2025 SI Swimsuit model stays organized and on schedule thanks to this feature.

Cara O’Bleness

Toni Breidinger
Toni Breidinger / Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

As a NASCAR driver, 2025 SI Swimsuit star and model, Toni Breidinger has a lot to juggle. On any given day, she may be on the race track or posing for a new campaign, and the 25-year-old California native uses one phone app in particular to organize her day down to the minute: her notes app.

Her favorite phone app, screen time and most-used emoji

“I have lots of to-do lists and I write everything down to the minute, which I’ll be like, 11:40, shower, 12:00, hair, like 12:30, makeup, like I’m crazy,” Breidinger explained to us while on set at The Boca Raton in Boca Raton, Fla. “But I do it every day. Otherwise I’m like, I have no concept of time.”

While we typically use our calendars to keep track of upcoming events and important dates, we think Breidinger may be on to something here. And while on set, she shared a few more insights into her cell phone, including her most used emojis (the crystal ball and fairy ones) and the fact that she doesn’t track her screen time.

Toni Breidinger
Toni Breidinger / Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

“I guess we’ll never know,” Breidinger quipped of having the function turned off. “But it’s a lot.”

The most famous contact in her phone

Additionally, the athlete name-dropped fellow 2025 SI Swimsuit model Suni Lee as the most famous person in her contact list, and showed off her home screen photo, a cute throwback to her childhood.

Toni Breidinger
Toni Breidinger / Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

“This was one of my first times like go-karting, so very nostalgic,” Breidinger explained of the photo alongside her dad and sister. She first started racing go-karts at the age of 9 and eventually transitioned to open-wheel racing and then stock car racing.

Check out Breidinger’s complete 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue gallery at The Boca Raton here.

Cara O’Bleness
CARA O’BLENESS

Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.

