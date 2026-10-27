Peloton Instructor Tunde Oyeneyin Just Shared the Ultimate Advice for Dreaming Big

Following an incredible rookie year in 2026, Tunde Oyeneyin is officially returning to the SI Swimsuit Issue. The Peloton instructor and New York Times best-selling author made our roster for the forthcoming 2027 magazine, and Oyeneyin is currently in Spain posing for next year’s magazine.

While on set in Ibiza and Mallorca, the 2025 Swim Search winner offered up some insight about dreaming big and pushing beyond any self-imposed limits we may set upon ourselves, and her advice definitely bears repeating.

“The sky isn’t the limit, because you can see the sky,” Oyeneyin declared. “So I think that’s too close. Dream beyond it. Whatever it is that you want in this life, you can attain it. But you have to see it for yourself and you have to dare to dream it for yourself.”

With the 2027 Swim Search’s first open casting event taking place in New York next month, it’s also worth reflecting upon some more great advice Oyeneyin dished out in a Swim Edit-exclusive newsletter Q&A over the summer.

“Don’t try to be who you think Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is looking for. Authenticity matters most,” Oyeneyin advised. “Authenticity is the intersection of truth and trust. When you trust yourself enough to show up as you truly are, people will see you radiate far more than if you’re trying to be someone you’re not.”

She then continued, “My second piece of advice is this: Whatever happens, it’s happening for you. Whether you [get cast from] the Swim Search competition or not, that outcome is working in your favor. What’s meant for you will find you. Trust that every result is part of the journey and you’re being led to exactly where you’re meant to be.”

Tunde Oyeneyin | TheStewartofNY/Getty Images

ICYMI, the SI Swimsuit team will be at Spring Studios, located at 6 St. Johns Ln., New York, N.Y., 10013, on Monday, Nov. 16 and Tuesday, Nov. 17, for an in-person casting. On Monday, there will be an open meet-and-greet, while callbacks will happen on Tuesday.

Since we’re casting for the 2027 rookie roster through the Swim Search this year, now is the time to put yourself out there if you’ve ever dreamed of being part of the annual SI Swimsuit Issue. Read more about the Swim Search casting process here—in addition to information on how to register online, you’ll find more about the casting process, callbacks and more.

And while you’ll have to wait until the 2027 SI Swimsuit Issue drops next May to see all of Oyeneyin’s photographs from her time on set in Spain, be sure to stay tuned in to SI Swimsuit’s Instagram feed and our website! In the meantime, we will continue to bring you exclusive content with our models while we’re on set.

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