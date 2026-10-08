The 2027 Swim Search Is Here: How to Be Cast and Everything You Need to Know to Be an SI Swimsuit Model

SI Swimsuit is thrilled to announce that the 2027 Swim Search is here! Next month, we’re heading to New York City for an open casting call, with an additional in-person event in Los Angeles in early 2027. We’re casting the entire 2027 rookie roster through the Swim Search, so if you’ve ever imagined being in the SI Swimsuit Issue, keep reading to learn how to make your dream a reality.

Christie Brinkley and Olivia Dunne | Mike Coppola/Getty Images

How do I make the 2027 roster?

Step 1: Register online

First, register online to join Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s official talent network. Registration is required in order to participate in the in-person casting events, and is open to anyone 21 and up. No representation required.

Click here to register.

Step 2: Link your social accounts

Add your social handles and answer a few quick questions. Sharing your casting journey on social media is encouraged, but not required.

Step 3: Attend an in-person casting

Open casting is first-come, first-served. During casting, we will capture digitals, video and social contnet on-site. Please arrive ready to go! No swimsuit is required.

Step 4: Call backs

Select candidates will be invited back the following day for a call back with an assigned time slot.

Step 5: The 2027 roster

The SI Swimsuit editorial team will select the 2027 rookie roster at its discretion. Selected candidates will be notified by March 31, 2027, while all other candidates will remain in our talent network (but will not receive a separate notification).

Open casting for 2019 Swim Search in South Beach, Miami | SI Staff

Where will in-person castings be?

Our first stop is New York City! The SI Swimsuit team will be heading to Spring Studios, located at 6 St. Johns Ln., New York, N.Y., 10013, on Monday, Nov. 16 and Tuesday, Nov. 17. Monday will be our open casting, while Tuesday will be for call backs. Register here for our in-person casting in New York City.

Shannon Ford, Ali Truwit, Christen Harper, Haley Baylee, Olivia Dunne, Achieng Agutu, Gabi Moura and Jena Sims during SI Swimsuit Social Club at Spring Studios | Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

We will also be doing an open, in-person casting in Los Angeles in early 2027. Stay tuned for exact location and date info, and be sure to register for the event here.

What to expect

Most importantly, be sure to register online before attending an in-person casting. Entry is first come-first served and registration does not guarantee a time lot, so please plan accordingly.

Please come camera ready! Wear an outfit that makes you feel comfortable and confident, and note that no swimsuit is required. Upon arrival, visit the Portrait Studio for photography and take part in video and social content opportunities.

SI Swimsuit 2026 Models | Courtesy of Josh Sawyer

Beauty touch-ups, partner experiences and creator activities will be available throughout the day, along with location-specific programming. Day 1 takes place throughout the event, so the SI Swimsuit team will be circulating getting to know potential candidates.

Be sure to be available for call-back day! Select candidates will be invited to return the following day at an assigned time slot for a more personal conversation with the SI Swimsuit team.

Read more of our dos and don’ts ahead of in-person casting events here.

Who has previously been cast from Swim Search?

Past models who've applied through Swim Search have gone on to land the cover of the SI Swimsuit Issue, be named brand legends, and more. While Camille Kostek and Haley Baylee were co-winners of our inaugural Swim Search in 2018, Brooks Nader landed the title the following year and Kathy Jacobs and Tanaye White were co-winners in 2020. The following year, Katie Austin and Christen Goff both took home the honor, while Mady Dewey was selected in 2022.

Katie Austin and Christen Goff | Anna Webber/Getty Images

SI Swimsuit’s 2023 Swim Search saw an unprecedented seven women selected (including Achieng Agutu, Nina Cash, Sharina Gutierrez, Penny Lane, Brittney Nicole, Jena Sims and Berkleigh Wright), while our most recent model to wear the crown is Tunde Oyeneyin, who was cast from our 2025 Swim Search. You could be next! We can’t wait to meet you.

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