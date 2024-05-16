Tune in to the SI Swimsuit Launch Red Carpet Livestream in New York City
This evening at 7 p.m., SI Swimsuit models, celebrity guests and influencers will hit the red carpet at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City to celebrate the launch of the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue.
Tune in to SI Swimsuit’s official Instagram page tonight for a livestream of glamorous fashion, as models from this year’s 60th anniversary issue strut the carpet in their best looks.
Tune in to the 2024 SI Swimsuit launch party livestream here.
The 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue was photographed in Mexico, Belize and Portugal, along with the 60th anniversary legends photo shoot, which was captured at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. In addition to a triptych of covers featuring 27 legendary brand stars, this year’s 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue also features four individual cover models: Hunter McGrady, Gayle King, Chrissy Teigen and Kate Upton.
While this marks the first SI Swimsuit cover for McGrady and King, it is Upton’s fourth year on the cover and Teigen’s second (though her first solo spot, as she landed the cover of the 50th anniversary issue alongside fellow brand legends Nina Agdal and Lily Aldridge).
After tonight’s red carpet festivities, models will enjoy a celebration at the Hard Rock Hotel before continuing the weekend-long festivities in Hollywood, Fla. Celebrate the launch with us by purchasing tickets to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Island 2024 here.