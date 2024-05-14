Mexico, Belize and Portugal Were Perfect, Idyllic Backdrops for the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue
SI Swimsuit has photographed some of the most beautiful women in the world. But, what makes each photo shoot so special, and each image so gorgeous, is the breathtaking, exotic background against which each model is captured.
From the deserts of Chile and the igloos of Antarctica to the charming streets of Montenegro and the black sand beaches of Costa Rica, the franchise has traveled far and wide to scope out the most idyllic locations to feature in the annual magazine. For the brand’s 60th anniversary, we knew each location had to be truly legendary, to match the fierce, powerful vibes of six decades of inspirational, trailblazing women.
Mexico, Portugal and Belize proved to be the perfect destinations to capture the 52 incredible women featured in this year’s magazine.
Mexico
The Mexican Caribbean is a captivating destination, the perfect blend of natural wonders and cultural treasures. With ancient archaeological sites sprinkled across the landscape, visitors can dive deep into the region’s rich Mayan history. Quintana Roo, a Mexican state on the Yucatán Peninsula, home to Cancún, Isla Cozumel and Riviera Maya, is filled with crystalline waters and pristine beaches offering the most serene backdrop for relaxation and, of course, an SI Swimsuit photo shoot.
Beyond the coast, lush forests and tropical jungles boast diverse wildlife, from dolphins and jaguars to spider monkeys and sea turtles.
There’s something for each and every traveler: whether you’re a daredevil in search of an excursion like swimming with the sharks, or sipping a piña colada and getting sun-kissed on the beach is more your speed.
The local cuisine, featuring ceviche, al pastor tacos, chilaquiles, churros and margaritas will make for some of the most unforgettable and authentic meals on your getaway.
“Mexico is a beautiful blend of old meets new. From the Mayan Ruins to the all inclusive resorts, the country as a whole offers something for all types of travelers,” says 2024 rookie Jena Sims. “The Mexican people are beyond warm and hospitable, I can’t wait to go back.”
In addition to Sims, SI Swimsuit models Lori Harvey, Achieng Agutu, Hunter McGrady, Gayle King, Kate Upton, Brooks Nader, Lauren Chan, Ellie Thumann and Nicole Williams English were also photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico.
While in Mexico, SI Swimsuit models and staff stayed at the Kempinski Hotel Cancún.
For more information on Mexico click here.
Porto and the North, Portugal
Porto and the North, Portugal is the most ideal travel destination, boasting a hybrid experience of old-school charm and modern vibrancy. The city enchants visitors with its picturesque riverfront, historic neighborhoods, and world-famous port wine cellars, while also fostering stunning landscapes, from lush valleys to rugged coastlines.
Rich in culture and tradition, the region invites travelers to explore its architectural wonders, indulge in world-renowned cuisine, and immerse themselves in the warmth of Portuguese hospitality. Whether wandering through the signature winding streets or venturing into the rustic, quaint countryside, Porto and the North promise an unforgettable experience.
“Portugal will forever be a special place in my heart. The scenery was a movie setting,” gushes 2024 rookie Sharina Gutierrez. “I felt like I was living my Bridgerton dreams shooting at the wine vineyard that has been passed down from generation to generation since the 1600s. I loved exploring Portugal and loved that everything was walking distance. The views were incredible.”
Guttierez was captured by Ben Watts in Portugal, alongside fellow SI Swimsuit models Lorena Durán,Christen Harper, Camille Kostek, Katie Austin, Brittney Nicole, Penny Lane, Nina Cash and Olivia Dunne.
While in Portugal, SI Swimsuit models and staff stayed at the Renaissance Porto Lapa Hotel and the Vila Galé Douro Vineyards.
For more information on Porto and the North, Portugal click here.
Belize
San Pedro, Belize
San Pedro, located on Belize’s Ambergris Caye, boasts rich Mayan history and a thriving economy rooted in fishing and boat-building. Its stunning beaches and proximity to the Belize Barrier Reef have made it a coveted destination for every sort of traveler. The town’s charming narrow streets are adorned with colorful buildings and bustling with shops, art galleries and cafes. Explore the vibrant coral reef and marine life through snorkeling and diving, with a memorable opportunity to spot nurse sharks, stingrays and sea turtles.
“Belize was absolutely incredible, the perfect little beach escape. The water was such a beautiful turquoise color, and almost perfectly calm which made for such relaxing afternoons,” says two-time brand model Sixtine. “I was lucky enough to go snorkeling along the reefs as well and it was truly a once in a life[time] experience. I also loved getting to explore inland as well and shoot at the most beautiful waterfall.”
While in San Pedro, SI Swimsuit models and staff stayed at the Grand Caribe Belize.
For more information on San Pedro, Belize click here.
Placencia, Belize
Nestled along the southeastern coast of Belize is the charming peninsula of Placencia. The city, stretching just about one mile wide and 16 miles in length, is an ideal location for anything from a laid-back couples retreat to a high-energy, lively bachelorette trip.
Placencia’s rich history traces back to the 19th century with the arrival of the Garifuna people, whose vibrant culture continues to thrive today. Visitors can immerse themselves in true tradition though live music, authentic seafood dishes and nature excursions.
What began as a humble fishing village has now evolved into a tourist hotspot with water sports, a relaxing ambiance and sustainability at the forefront.
“Our entire time spent in Belize was amazing. Both the people and the landscape were so vibrant. Everyone we spoke to had the best sense of humor and the country itself was so beautiful,” shares fashion assistant Elizabeth Wentworth. “The water was the most blue I have ever seen and we saw so much wildlife. Seeing sharks and stingrays swimming just a few feet off of shore while we were shooting was something I will never forget.”
SI Swimsuit models Brittany Mahomes, Berkleigh Wright, Nina Agdal, Chanel Iman, Lauren Wasser, Yumi Nu, Xandra Pohl, Kamie Crawford, Jasmine Williams, Jillian Hayes and Alexa Massari also traveled to Portugal for this year’s photo shoot with Derek Kettela.
While in Placencia, SI Swimsuit models and staff stayed at the Itz’ana Resort and Residences.
For more information on Placencia, Belize click here.