Tyra Black Is the Professional Pickleball Player to Watch
Transitioning from the sport of tennis to the world of pickleball was a natural move for Tyra Black. The 24-year-old Florida native first picked up a tennis racket at the age of 3, and claimed several singles and doubles tournament wins during her time on the ITF Women’s World Tennis Tour.
A few years ago, however, Black found herself struggling while on the road and the game of tennis became more stressful than it was fun. A friend introduced her to pickleball, and Black quickly found a passion for it. She says she went “all in” not soon after.
“Everyone was so welcoming and so amazing,” Black tells SI Swimsuit of the pickleball community. “They helped me with pretty much anything and everything. When I first started, it was just an amazing experience. I was having so much fun on the court, off the court, making so many new friends and just meeting some amazing people. So the transition was pretty seamless for me, honestly.”
Black went pro in pickleball in 2023, and is currently ranked No. 5 in women’s doubles and No. 8 in women’s mixed doubles on the PPA (Professional Pickleball Association) Tour. She is one of the first Black women in the sport to break into the top 10, and is also a member of the reigning 2024 MLP (Major League Pickleball) championship team with the Dallas Flash.
Her success in professional pickleball is that much sweeter after facing racism and feeling isolated during her tennis career. Black says the world of pickleball is a much more inclusive and welcoming space, and the community she’s discovered is one of her favorite aspects of the sport.
“ I just hope that me being out there and playing and being a top player can kind of show other people of color that they can come out and do it, and [demonstrate] just how great of a sport pickleball is,” Black says. “And I just hope it can help open doors for other players.”
In order to stay on top of her game, Black’s grueling training consists of one to three pickleball sessions daily, each of which lasts anywhere between an hour-and-a-half to two hours in duration. In addition to an average of four to five hours of game play per day, Black, who is a brand ambassador for Advil, completes additional drills and practices Pilates to stay in shape.
While Black’s impressive play is encouraging others to pick up the sport of pickleball recreationally, there are plenty of athletes who have inspired her own professional journey. She names tennis players and SI Swimsuit models like Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka as women whom she admires not only for their incredible athleticism, but their multifaceted success, too.
“ I just think they’re both such amazing role models,” Black says of the pair of athletes. “I also love their fashion sense on the court and they really show that you can do it all, especially showing that you can be a mom and still be out there and kicking butt.”
And for those watching her on the pickleball court, Black hopes that her positive attitude and passion for the game inspire—along with her sporty sense of style.
“I try and do my best with fashion on the court, so hopefully they can see that too,” Black, who loves wearing Alo Yoga, Lululemon and Wilson, says. “I think it just brings me a little bit more confidence. When I look good out there, I feel good out there, too.”