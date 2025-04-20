Swimsuit

The Underrated Emily Ratajkowski SI Swimsuit Photos You Forgot You Loved

The model, actress and author posed for the magazine two years in a row.

Natalie Zamora

Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. in St. Lucia / Walter Iooss Jr/Sports Illustrated

Emily Ratajkowski all but broke the internet when she made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2014. Posing in the gorgeous St. Lucia, the model appeared in the magazine about a year following the “Blurred Lines” music video which catapulted her to fame. Because it’s been a decade already, we’re betting you don’t remember all of her incredible shots during her two features with the brand. Check out one of our personal favorites below and keep scrolling for more.

Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. in St. Lucia. / Walter Iooss Jr./Sports Illustrated

We all remember the galactic goddess vibe she channeled in her silver metallic bikini and the sexy black fishnet swimsuit she wore, but what about this alluring black cut-out one-piece? It remains one of our favorites of all time, and we think you just might be in need of a reminder. The author and activist was positively breathtaking for her debut shoot with Walter Iooss Jr.

Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. in St. Lucia. / Walter Iooss Jr./Sports Illustrated

Also in St. Lucia, Ratajkowski looked undeniably beautiful posing in the waters, with this photo seeing her rock a pretty multi-colored two-piece. Allowing for her natural beauty to shine through, she was a total tropical babe for her debut feature.

Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. in St. Lucia / Walter Iooss Jr/Sports Illustrated

Did you know Ratajkowski also posed for a special body paint shoot that same year? Captured by Iooss Jr. in St. Lucia, the now-33-year-old England-born, California-raised model flaunted her expert skills in front of the camera and proved, yet again, that she was one to watch.

Running it back the following year, Ratajkowski returned to the fold in 2015 for a stunning feature from Kauai, Hawaii. I bet you remember the iconic leaf photo, but how about this topless snap below?

Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai, Hawaii. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Proving her fearless nature, Ratajkowski was bold and beautiful for her second feature with the magazine. The tropical backdrop certainly suits her, and in 2015, she rocked a variety of different styles and colors under the warm sun.

Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai, Hawaii. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Is there a color that doesn’t look amazing on Ratajkowski? This is another underrated gem from the archive which sees her showing off her impressive figure and undeniable face card. With her brunette hair blowing in the breeze, she looks positively picture-perfect.

“I’m so excited to be back for my second year, and to come to Kauai, I’ve never been to this island,” she said while on set in 2015. “One thing that was so special about this island was the botanical garden, which is basically this insanely lush, dream Garden of Eden environment.”

Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai, Hawaii. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

You can never go wrong with animal print, and this high-cut one-piece style hugged Ratajkowski’s every curve perfectly. Posing with a leaf, she put her long legs on full display as she gave the camera a stunning smolder. How could you not love this photo?

“I remember looking at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit when I was really young and thinking, ‘These women are Venuses, they’re goddesses,’” she recalled while on location with the magazine.

Today, Ratajkowski is still a successful model, a mom of one, an activist, an actress, an author and a podcast host—yes, she really does it all.

