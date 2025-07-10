Watch Cameron Brink Make a Prank Phone Call on the SI Swimsuit Set
Cameron Brink is an elite athlete, and the former Stanford Cardinal was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. After being selected to the Los Angeles Sparks, the forward’s rookie season was cut short due to injury, but the 23-year-old New Jersey native continues to succeed both on and off the court.
Take, for example, her feature in the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue. Brink was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton in Boca Raton, Fla., for her stunning debut. And while on set in the Sunshine State, the former Pac-12 Player of the Year took some time to sit down with our cameras for a few different interviews. Not only did she provide some super helpful basketball tips for beginners, Brink also shared a lighthearted tour of her cell phone.
Brink, who was accompanied on location by her fiancé, Ben Felter, playfully bantered with her partner during the interview, who supported her off-camera. She showed off the sweetest black and white snap of the pair on her cell phone background, and ribbed Felter for not sharing in her hobby of keeping a running list of potential baby names in her notes app.
The athlete also showcased her sense of humor by prank calling her mom, Michelle, from set.
“They’re so happy with how I’m doing, they’re like, we want to do a nude shot with [you],” Brink teased her mom. “What do you think?”
After a quick expletive, Brink’s mother replied, “Ah man, you know your dad is going to melt. It’s your body, your choice.”
“Thanks, mom,” Brink responded. “I’m pulling your leg. I’m joking.”
“I’m like, what do I tell you?” Michelle retorted. “You’re 22, you can choose to do it.”
Watch the complete on-set interview with Brink above, and check out her complete 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue gallery here.