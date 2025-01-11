Watch Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski Dance Their Hearts Out in ‘Vibe Check’ TikTok
SI Swimsuit stalwart Camille Kostek is known as the queen of #nevernotdancing. And, from time to time, she gets her longtime boyfriend and retired NFL star Rob Gronkowski in on the fun. The power couple, who first connected in 2013 when she was a cheerleader and he was a tight end for the New England Patriots, kept their romance private for a couple of years before going public in 2015.
The model, who was discovered by the brand through the Swim Search open casting call in 2018 and landed on the cover after her sophomore photo shoot with Josie Clough in Kangaroo Island, Australia, has posed for the magazine seven years in a row now. Last year, she traveled to Portugal for a breathtaking, rainy city feature as well as starred in an iconic group photo shoot alongside 26 franchise “legends” in honor of the 60th anniversary issue.
The TV host, known for her role on MTV‘s Ridiculousness, took to TikTok to share her take on the Vibe Check trend alongside the 35-year-old. Kostek, 32, donned a vibrant red hoodie and matching sweatpants from Victoria’s Secret PINK line. She moved and grooved to a few seconds of Chris Brown’s 2014 hit “Loyal” before freezing and pointing at Gronkowski to see if he would also start dancing and pass the vibe check. Spoiler alter: he did!
Watch the video here.
The four-time Super Bowl champion also showed off his silly moves and donned comfy clothing including a charcoal T-shirt and gray athletic shorts. The couple danced in their living room, with an NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and Patriots on the TV in the background, of course.
“did he pass the vibe check,” Kostek asked in her caption.
“The panic in his eyes really adds to it,” a fan commented.
“I would expect nothing less from Gronk!” another exclaimed.
“You can see the lightbulb turn on when he realizes what he needs to do 😂,” one person chimed.
“He’s dancing with the stars ready for sure!” someone else added.
“Vibe check passed with flying colors! 😎🔥,” another fan wrote.
Together the couple founded their digital sweepstakes platform called Voomerang in the fall of 2023. Their mission is to revolutionize how more than a million charities across the country reach new audiences by pairing celebrities and organizations of their choice with effective initiatives.
“We’ve done things together, charity events, going and representing ourselves, giving back to the community, but we’ve really never done business together. And this is our first time doing business together. We thought it would just totally make sense with Voomerang because we love to give to charities, we love to give to the community,” Gronkowski said. “And why not then go in together and start a sweepstakes company that raises a ton of awareness for charities when we’re already giving back all the time to these charities? So it just makes sense for us. We’re both glad to do it. And it’s really our first time going on a press tour together too, and it’s been a lot of fun.”