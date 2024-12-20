Rob Gronkowski Hilariously Exposes Camille Kostek Secret Pet Name as They Cuddle Up at LA Bowl
It was a big night at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday night for the NCAA Division I college football game, this year renamed as the “Art of Sport LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk.” Just like with last year’s event, former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski hosted the big event, which saw the University of Nevada’s UNLV Rebels football team take home the victory.
The star-studded event wasn’t only exciting for the game itself, though. The game was preceded by multiple local events and was in collaboration with non-profits such as, according to the website, One For All Kids, Boys & Girls Club of Metro Los Angeles and Boys & Girls Club of LA Harbor. Plus, it was an excuse for past teammates and friends to get together and have some fun.
Of course, Gronkowski’s girlfriend Camille Kostek attended the event and she made sure to document it on social media. Taking to her Instagram story, the SI Swimsuit model shared photos and videos from “year 2” of her attending the game, giving us a glimpse at the high energy around the event. In one snap, she cuddled up next to Gronkowski for a sweet selfie, and in a video she reunited with fellow SI Swimsuit model Katie Austin. “my #NeverNotDancing sister @katieaustin [white heart emoji],” she wrote as she panned over to the fitness trainer busting a move. Kostek’s next share to her story was a stunning selfie of the pair, who showed off their gorgeous glam and dreamy blue eyes.
Other snaps from the event included a heartfelt photo of Gronkowski posing with his father, Gordon Gronkowski, and brother, former NFL fullback Chris Gronkowski, along with Gronkowski's former teammates Stevan Ridley and Julian Edelman. Kostek also posed with Edelman for a selfie where she expressed how much she missed him and his sister Nicki. We also got a peek at the 35-year-old New York native getting ready to present the championship belt to UNLV. “cutie hahaha,” Kostek wrote over the video before cheekily adding, “this guy keeps flirting with me.”
Arguably the best snapshot of the night, however, came when Gronkowski reposted the selfie of him and Kostek, writing over it, “My baby cakes @camillekostek.” The 32-year-old Connecticut native was quick to then repost it to her story, adding, “sharing the pet names on the internet [crying laughing emoji].” Busted! We absolutely love funny pet names in relationships and honestly, “baby cakes” is certainly not that out of the ordinary. Fans love to see glimpses of Kostek and Gronkowski’s romance whenever they can get it.
Kostek and Gronkowski met over a decade ago in 2013 but it wasn’t until 2015 that they made their relationship public. Since then, the two have been very supportive of their respective professional endeavors and despite a brief breakup, they’re currently going strong. In 2023, Gronkowski revealed they “definitely talk” about getting engaged but at the time were too busy with their careers.
Kostek made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2018 when posing for photographer Yu Tsai on the beautiful beaches of Belize after being discovered and co-winning the brand’s annual Swim Search. She made a triumphant return the following year and landed the cover, and in total, she’s posed for the brand for seven consecutive years. In 2024, in addition to her gorgeous photo shoot with Ben Watts in Portugal, she also returned as a “Legend” for a special feature alongside 26 other incredible models in Hollywood, Fla. for the 60th anniversary.
Kostek is an absolute staple with the brand and we love to see the ins and outs of her relationship.