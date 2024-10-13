What Empowerment Means to SI Swimsuit Legend Megan Rapinoe
Former professional soccer player Megan Rapinoe joined the SI Swimsuit family in 2019, when she traveled to St. Lucia for a gorgeous beachfront feature with photographer Ben Watts. That year, the California native and her U.S. women’s national soccer teammates won the FIFA Women’s World Cup. Making her brand debut even more special, Rapinoe was joined by fellow soccer stars Alex Morgan, Crystal Dunn and Abby Dahlkemper on set in the Caribbean.
While on location, Rapinoe had the opportunity to flaunt her fit, athletic figure in front of the SI Swimsuit cameras, where she ran along the sand, waded into the waters and kicked around a soccer ball. The suits she rocked were all various shades of white, gold, silver and black, and allowed the Olympic athlete to stand out against the idyllic background of the location itself.
This year, the 39-year-old retired athlete was deemed a brand legend. She took part in a group photo shoot alongside 26 other franchise icons in Hollywood, Fla., which resulted in a triptych of covers of the 60th anniversary SI Swimsuit Issue. While on set in the Sunshine State, Rapinoe shared how “special” it was to participate in the feature, particularly as a gay woman. She also detailed her inspiring definition of empowerment.
“Empowerment is being able to be yourself and not trying to fit into what someone else prescribes for you or what the world prescribes for you, or showing up in a way that makes other people comfortable,” Rapinoe said. “As women, we have so many restrictions, guardrails and opinions—ways that we’re meant to be that really have nothing to do with who we are; it’s more about other people. For me, being empowered is showing up exactly how I want and the way I want, and being able to bring my full self, no matter what, no matter where I am.”
Following her retirement last November, Rapinoe has been focusing on her production company, A Touch More, which she cofounded with her fiancé, fellow SI Swimsuit legend Sue Bird. The brand focuses on sharing revolutionary stories with impact, and the two host a podcast of the same name that highlights women’s sports and pop culture. It launched in August and has featured exclusive interviews with the likes of Morgan (following her own retirement last month), Candace Parker and Uzo Aduba.
Below, we’re throwing it back to a few of our favorite photos from Rapinoe’s legendary SI Swimsuit feature in Hollywood, Fla.