Sue Bird was photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla. Suit by Alice + Olivia. Shoes by Nike. Jewelry by Charlie Lapson. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Sue Bird 2024: 60th Anniversary Legends

Sue Bird was photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla., for the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue, along with fellow brand legends Chrissy Teigen, Paulina Porizkova, Danielle Herrington, Christie Brinkley,, Halima Aden, Leyna Bloom, Martha Stewart, Molly Sims, Kate Upton, Paige Spiranac, Tyra Banks, Gayle King, Brooks Nader, Maye Musk, Camille Kostek, Megan Rapinoe, Winnie Harlow, Nina Agdal, Jasmine Sanders, Lily Aldridge, Hailey Clauson, Hunter McGrady, Kate Love, Brooklyn Decker, Brenna Huckaby and Roshumba Williams

WNBA legend Bird retired from her three-decade-long career with the Seattle Storm in 2022, the same year she first posed for SI Swimsuit. The professional athlete holds several records in the league and is a five-time Olympic medalist. She and USWNT soccer star Megan Rapinoe founded the media group, Togethxr, with the goal of furthering the progress, culture, representation and coverage of all women’s sports.

SI Swimsuit legends gathered at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., this year for an iconic, glamorous photo shoot, spanning six decades of talent and celebrating the trailblazing history of the brand. Celebrity stylist Molly Dickson lived up to each woman’s red carpet-worthy status and curated the most stylish, couture looks, ensuring each model was dressed to perfection from head-to-toe. Bird wore a beautiful Alice + Olivia suit, Nike shoes and Charlie Lapson jewelry.

Hair: DeAndre Peoples and DJ Quintero for The Wall Group using Living Proof
Makeup: Alina Bondarevska
Styling: Molly Dickson
Styling Team: Sophie Faith, Abigail Hall, Clarke Johnson, Brianna Millstein, Dijana Nedelcovych and Halle Smith
Nails: Julie Kandalec and Christina Aude at Start Touch Agency using Gold Bond and PLA Nails
Skin Prep and Facial Massage: Maria Cristina Bruno using iS Clinical and The FIX
Photographer: Yu Tsai

Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird were photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla. Megan’s suit by Alice + Olivia. Shoes by Fendi. Jewelry by Melinda Maria and Charlie Lapson. Sue’s suit by Alice + Olivia. Shoes by Nike. Jewelry by Charlie Lapson. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe were photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla. Sue’s suit by Alice + Olivia. Shoes by Nike. Jewelry by Charlie Lapson. Megan’s suit by Alice + Olivia. Shoes by Fendi. Jewelry by Melinda Maria and Charlie Lapson. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe were photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla. Sue’s suit by Alice + Olivia. Shoes by Nike. Jewelry by Charlie Lapson. Megan’s suit by Alice + Olivia. Shoes by Fendi. Jewelry by Melinda Maria and Charlie Lapson. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Hunter McGrady, Tyra Banks, Lily Aldridge, Kate Upton, Danielle Herrington, Molly Sims, Nina Agdal, Roshumba Williams, Hailey Clauson, Paige Spiranac, Kate Love, Brooks Nader, Winnie Harlow, Camille Kostek, Brenna Huckaby, Halima Aden, Martha Stewart, Christie Brinkley, Gayle King, Sue Bird, Maye Musk, Leyna Bloom, Chrissy Teigen, Brooklyn Decker, Megan Rapinoe, Paulina Porizkova and Jasmine Sanders were photographed by Yu Tsai. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
