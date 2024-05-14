Sue Bird 2024: 60th Anniversary Legends

WNBA legend Bird retired from her three-decade-long career with the Seattle Storm in 2022, the same year she first posed for SI Swimsuit. The professional athlete holds several records in the league and is a five-time Olympic medalist. She and USWNT soccer star Megan Rapinoe founded the media group, Togethxr, with the goal of furthering the progress, culture, representation and coverage of all women’s sports.
SI Swimsuit legends gathered at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., this year for an iconic, glamorous photo shoot, spanning six decades of talent and celebrating the trailblazing history of the brand. Celebrity stylist Molly Dickson lived up to each woman’s red carpet-worthy status and curated the most stylish, couture looks, ensuring each model was dressed to perfection from head-to-toe. Bird wore a beautiful Alice + Olivia suit, Nike shoes and Charlie Lapson jewelry.
Hair: DeAndre Peoples and DJ Quintero for The Wall Group using Living Proof Makeup: Alina Bondarevska Styling: Molly Dickson Styling Team: Sophie Faith, Abigail Hall, Clarke Johnson, Brianna Millstein, Dijana Nedelcovych and Halle Smith Nails: Julie Kandalec and Christina Aude at Start Touch Agency using Gold Bond and PLA Nails Skin Prep and Facial Massage: Maria Cristina Bruno using iS Clinical and The FIX Photographer: Yu Tsai
Sue Bird was photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla. Suit by Alice + Olivia. Shoes by Nike. Jewelry by Charlie Lapson. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird were photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla. Megan’s suit by Alice + Olivia. Shoes by Fendi. Jewelry by Melinda Maria and Charlie Lapson. Sue’s suit by Alice + Olivia. Shoes by Nike. Jewelry by Charlie Lapson. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Hunter McGrady, Tyra Banks, Lily Aldridge, Kate Upton, Danielle Herrington, Molly Sims, Nina Agdal, Roshumba Williams, Hailey Clauson, Paige Spiranac, Kate Love, Brooks Nader, Winnie Harlow, Camille Kostek, Brenna Huckaby, Halima Aden, Martha Stewart, Christie Brinkley, Gayle King, Sue Bird, Maye Musk, Leyna Bloom, Chrissy Teigen, Brooklyn Decker, Megan Rapinoe, Paulina Porizkova and Jasmine Sanders were photographed by Yu Tsai. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated