Where Are They Now? Irina Shayk

Irina Shayk is a bonafide SI Swimsuit all-star, having appeared in the issue 10 consecutive years from 2007 to ’16. But what has the 2011 cover model been up to the last six years? While she keeps her personal life quiet, she hasn’t exactly been laying low career-wise. Here's what we know.

Irina Shayk attends a celebration of the Lola bag, hosted by Burberry & Riccardo Tisci on April 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Burberry

Being a Mom

After dating soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo for five years, Shayk called it quits in early 2015. Soon after, though, she started dating actor Bradley Cooper, and the pair welcomed a daughter—Lea De Seine—in March 2017. Unfortunately, the relationship ended in 2019. But the pair have been amicably raising their 5-year-old.

“I never understood the term co-parenting,” Shayk told Elle in 2021. "When I’m with my daughter, I’m 100 percent a mother, and when she’s with her dad, he’s 100 percent her dad. Co-parenting is parenting.”

Walking the Runway

While her appearances in SI Swimsuit might have put Shayk on the map, the model has since become one of the most sought-after talents in the high fashion industry. Most recently, she walked the runway for Moschino at NYFW last September, for Michael Kors at NYFW in February and for Burberry in London this past March, the brand’s first show in two years. (Not coincidentally, she wore Moschino to the 2021 Met Gala and Burberry to the 2022 event.) She even walked for the final Jean Paul Gaultier fashion show in 2020 and did the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show while six months pregnant. And now, she’s been tapped to be part of Beyoncé's new Ivy Park campaign.

Supporting Charities

The Russian-born Shayk (short for Shaykhlislamova) has been open about her poverty-stricken upbringing, which is why she’s so charitable now. The model used her fame and fortune to rebuild the children's ward of the local hospital in her hometown of Yemanzhelinsk. And she frequently raises money for the Russian charity, Pomogi, which helps to care for sick children. She helps stateside, too; she is an ambassador for the Food Bank of New York City and the ASPCA. Plus, she spoke out against the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine, asking her followers to donate to UNICEF and Red Cross for Ukrainian aid.

Making Fashion History

Shayk made history by being the first Russian model on the cover of SI Swimsuit. But, she recently made her mark again after being named the face of Anine Bing’s 2022 campaign celebrating the brand’s 10th anniversary. Why is that so special? Well, it’s the first time the brand has named a face.

“Working with a self-made woman, a mother, a kind and fun person is always win-win for me,” Shayk told WWD. “Anine sure knows what she wants. Born in Denmark, living in L.A., and raising her kids while running her business, I can definitely see some parallels between us. I love her style: chic, classic, timeless, modern and fun. I wanted to take the whole collection home and was honored to work with and meet other powerful women in life and my career.”