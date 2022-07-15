Where Are They Now?: Jennie Finch

Time flies. It’s hard to believe that it’s been 17 years since softball pitcher Jennie Finch appeared in the SI Swimsuit Issue. Her shoot in the Bahamas came on the heels of her gold-medal-winning performance at the 2004 Athens Games, where she led Team USA on the mound. Finch returned to the Olympics in 2008, having taken time off from the sport to start a family. (The U.S. won the silver in Beijing.) She officially retired from competition in 2010 after winning her third world softball championship. Today the mother of three continues her involvement in the sport by running camps and tournaments across the country.

You can catch Finch this weekend at the MLB All-stars festivities. Finch will be playing in the 2022 MGM Rewards All-Star Celebrity Softball Game, featuring stars from music, stage, screen and sports alongside actor, Rob Lowe and pop-star JoJo Siwa.

July 14: Jennie Finch looks on during Opening Ceremonies of the All-Star Commissioners Cup and Jennie Finch Classic at the MLB Urban Youth Academy in Compton on Thursday, July 14, 2022. Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News/Getty Images

She Runs the World (Series)

Finch runs her own travel softball program, Finch’s Aces, out of the Diamond Nation Facility in Flemington, N.J.In 2016, she created the appropriately named Jennie Finch World Series, a three-day softball tournament held in Sulphur, La. The 2022 event hosted 98 teams. In an IG post she talked about what the tournament means to her: “This is my WHY. Why I do the JFWS, why I’m not in a rush when signing softballs late after the games, why I use my platform to empower and encourage the next generation… because of girls just like Paisley, who are coming up behind me. I want them to run even further than me! I want them to know anything is possible if they just dream and believe (and work hard;) I want them to know their voice matters and they can make a difference in the world. I want them to be trained up so they have a solid foundation to run on. It’s time to pass the baton to the younger generation and run alongside of them ❤️ “

Throw Like a Girl

A year after hanging up her mitt, Finch co-wrote the book, Throw Like a Girl: How to Dream Big and Believe in Yourself, with Ann Killion. The inspirational read recounts Finch’s career and offers advice on how to translate the lessons learned from playing sports into everyday life.

Last month Finch tweeted her support for Title IX as the pioneering legislation celebrated its 50th anniversary. She continues to champion women’s sports in everything she does.

Take Her Out to the Ballgame

In 2016, Finch became the first woman to manage a professional baseball team when she served as guest manager for the Bridgeport Bluefish, an independent minor league team. The following year, she was named Major League Baseball's first youth softball ambassador. Finch is a staple at MLB All-Star festivities every summer (she famously struck out Albert Pujols and Mike Piazza at the 2004 All-Star softball game). She’ll be on the mound at Dodger Stadium for the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game later this week. While in Los Angeles, she’ll also be hosting the 2022 All-Star Jennie Finch Classic softball tournament as part of Major League Baseball’s youth programs initiative.

Reality Bites

Finch has appeared on Pros vs. Joes, The Real Housewives of Orange County, Storage Wars and was a contestant on first season of The Celebrity Apprentice back in 2008 (she was fired by Donald Trump four weeks into her stint.) She returned to reality television in the spring of 2018 when she joined the all athletes edition of Dancing With the Stars. Finch and partner Keo Motsepe found themselves on the chopping block after performing the Viennese Walk.

To keep up with Finch, follow her on Instagram and Twitter.