Where Are They Now? Winnie Harlow

Chantelle Whitney Brown-Young—aka Winnie Harlow—burst onto the scene in 2014 as a contestant on America’s Next Top Model. Although she didn’t win the competition show, she translated that experience into a full-blown modeling career and empire. She has posed for numerous brands and magazines—including SI Swimsuit in 2019—and has become a major spokesperson for body positivity thanks to her candor about battling vitiligo. But, what is Harlow up to these days? Here’s what we know.

Winnie Harlow attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2022 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26, 2022 in Cap d'Antibes, France. Ryan Emberley/amfAR/Getty Images

Launching a Beauty Brand

After years of dealing with unsightly sunscreen or sunburn, Harlow decided to make a product that was protective and blended in with skin tones. Earlier this year she launched Cay Skin, a skincare line dedicated to protecting all skin tones and types from the sun.

The collection features several products that use clean ingredients like native Jamaican Sea Moss. There’s a face moisturizer that has SPF 45, a lip balm with SPF 30 and a body oil with SPF 30 as well as after-sun care products like serums, creams and balms. Everything is cruelty-free, vegan and reef friendly. Plus, it feels and looks good on all skin tones.

Appearing in Music Videos

Not only does Harlow dominate the pages of magazines and runways, but she’s also a video vixen. The model has appeared in several music videos over the years like Eminem’s “Guts Over Fear,” and Beyoncé’s visual album Lemonade. She recently starred in a 2022 video for WizKid’s new hit “True Love” where the duo danced together in a dystopian world.

Walking on the Runway

Winnie Harlow walks the runway during the PUMA presents Futrograde fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Cipriani 25 Broadway on September 13, 2022 in New York City. Taylor Hill/WireImage

The 28-year-old has strutted her stuff on countless runways for major brands like Victoria’s Secret, Coach, Marc Jacobs, and more. She was in major demand at Fall 2022 New York Fashion Week, walking for Sergio Hudson, Kanye West’s label Yeezy, LaQuan Smith, Puma (alongside Olympian sprinter Usain Bolt) and Tommy Hilfiger (with Ashley Graham and Julia Fox). She also attended the Fendi show with her man, Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma. Given that she owns the runway, it’s no surprise that she served as a judge last year for the second season of Making the Cut, Heidi Klum’s Project Runway-inspired fashion series on Amazon.

Traveling the World

One look at the model’s Instagram and you’ll notice she very much lives the jet-set life. Harlow has been everywhere from New York and Canada to Los Angeles and London. One place she’s been spending a lot of time in lately is Jamaica. Although the influencer grew up in Canada, she is of Jamaican ancestry and spent time there as a child. Recently, she decided to go back more and connect with her roots.

“Always connected to my roots,” Harlow captioned a picture from August in Jamaica. “Got to take my baby and my friends to see my Daddy’s house & mechanic garage (Young Services for all your Jamaican car troubles, car racing and car towing!!!), and my granny house in Jamaica, where my @cayskin inspo began. Where my daddy would rub sunscreen all over me and my granny would cut fresh Aloe Vera and rub on my skin. I feel like my granny should whoop me for kissing a boy in her front yard haha, but then I remember I’m grown now, and this is one of the places that raised me. Memories don’t live like people do.”