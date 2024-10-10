Why Katrina Scott Felt Proud Posing for SI Swimsuit Issue While Pregnant
Katrina Scott first posed for the SI Swimsuit Issue in 2021, when her rookie feature took her to Tampa, Fla., to pose for photographer Yu Tsai. The fitness industry professional impressed the team so much with her modeling skills and radiant personality that she was ultimately named Rookie of the Year.
Scott then returned to the fold for the ’22 magazine, and traveled to St. Croix for a stunning beachside feature. Things were a little bit different that time around, as the model was seven months pregnant at the time. With the publication of that year’s issue, Scott became the first visibly pregnant woman to pose for the SI Swimsuit Issue in the brand’s history.
“I always say that your body during pregnancy is the most remarkable thing in the entire world because you’re creating life,” Scott stated while on set. “And this shoot compared to my rookie shoot, I actually feel like I felt more comfortable because I’m just so proud of how far [my body has] come and there may be dimples, cellulite, stretch marks, more curves, but I think that that is what comes with creating life and isn’t that so amazing?”
Scott and her husband, Brian, have been very open about their fertility struggles and IVF journey, but are soon to be a family of five. They welcomed their daughter, Isabelle, in 2018 and daughter Colette joined the family in June of 2022, shortly after that year’s SI Swimsuit magazine hit newsstands. This summer, Scott announced that she and her husband will welcome their third child in December.
While on location in St. Croix, the 40-year-old New Hampshire native posed for a series of ethereal, stunning images captured by visual artist Derek Kettela. The styling on set featured lots of neutrals and sheer fabrics, and was designed to be both functional and sexy, with the ability to take you from the boat to dinner. In an on-set interview, Scott noted that the looks she felt most comfortable in that year were the minimalist ones that allowed her to flaunt her bump in its natural state.
“I did those [shots] because I said this is the most magical thing about a woman’s body, and there shouldn’t be anything covering any curve,” Scott stated. “Let’s do this.”
Below are just a few of our favorite photos from Scott’s empowering SI Swimsuit photo shoot in St. Croix.