We’re Completely Mesmerized by These 5 Pics of XANDRA in Jamaica for Her Second Year With SI Swimsuit
XANDRA is back for year two with SI Swimsuit, and it’s safe to say—she’s leveling up in every possible way. The Miami-based DJ and content creator made her rookie debut with the franchise last year in Belize, posing for Derek Kettela in a series of bold, sun-drenched looks that captured her signature mix of confidence, joy and raw star power.
Now she returns for her sophomore feature, photographed by Yu Tsai on the lush shores of Jamaica for the 2025 issue, and the newly released images are simply breathtaking. Whether she’s serving vintage vibes in a high-waisted vibrant blue look or striking a fierce pose on the sand, dripping in gold jewels, XANDRA constantly radiates power.
The 24-year-old is a self-taught DJ who began spinning tracks at frat parties while studying marketing and music business at the University of Miami. Since then, she’s gone from dorm rooms to major stages, performing at elite events like Lollapalooza, EDC Orlando and Ushuaïa in Ibiza. The Ohio native recently released a string of singles, including “Body Say” and “Feel Good,” all while expanding her personal brand through beauty partnerships and a standout social media presence that now reaches nearly 2 million fans.
“I cannot even put [my excitement] into words,” she said ahead of her first SI Swimsuit Miami Swim Week runway show, where she was both the official DJ for the event and made a surprise appearance on the catwalk. “I’ve always looked up to Sports Illustrated my whole entire life...I just never thought I’d ever be in this position, especially DJing, doing the thing that I love the most.”
That full-circle moment—walking the SI Swimsuit runway in 2023, then landing a fabulous feature in the very next issue—marked a major turning point in her career. This year, she takes it even further, bringing her own evolved sense of style and self-love to the beaches of Jamaica.
For her sophomore shoot, XANDRA embraced all the tropical vibrancy the Caribbean country has to offer. The fashion team picked looks that paid homage to the bold colors and retro flair of the location. Inspired by Rastafarian hues and the sun-soaked sophistication of Slim Aarons’s vintage photography, the team curated a wardrobe full of vibrant reds, yellows, greens and seafoam blues. The pieces combined flashy ‘70s-inspired prints, satin textures and high-waisted silhouettes to strike the perfect balance between high fashion and laid-back island energy.
The 2025 SI Swimsuit magazine is available online today and at select newsstands on May 17. Order your copy here.