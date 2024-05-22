Xandra Pohl Rocked Bright Red During Her Rookie SI Swim Feature on the Beaches of Belize
When Xandra Pohl took to the DJ stand for last year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach for Miami Swim Week, she surprised the audience by strutting the catwalk, too.
She didn’t stop there, though. The recent college graduate and professional DJ accepted an offer to join the ranks of the 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie class. Her feature brought her to the beaches of Belize, where she was photographed in a series of fiery red bikinis solo and with fellow rookie Berkleigh Wright.
For Pohl, the modeling gig was only one in a series of recent firsts in her life. Prior to the magazine launch and resulting launch party in New York City and Hollywood, Fla., Pohl had just finished up her first tour as a professional DJ. She’s likewise gearing up to sign with a record label and release her own music. In other words, she’s on the come up in the music industry, a space that, admittedly, has been hard to break into as a woman. But, with hard work, she has made it happen.
The same could be said of her SI Swimsuit rookie feature. Though modeling is relatively new to her, she worked hard and proved her skill in front of the camera on the beaches of Belize. It’s fair to say we were thoroughly impressed by the rookie.
Below are just a few of the stunning photos she posed for in the Ambergris Caye town of San Pedro.