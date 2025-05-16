XANDRA Shares Fierce BTS SI Swimsuit Footage From Moments Before Capturing Her Most Iconic Pics
XANDRA knows how to get the shot.
The two-time SI Swimsuit model just shared the most stunning behind the scenes footage of her latest shoot with photographer Yu Tsai in Jamaica. The Miami-based DJ, who has been on two cross-country solo tours, has opened for some of the most major artists in the industry and has performed at Lollapalooza music festival, showed off what it looks like just moments before landing an iconic photo.
From submerging herself into water, using her core muscles to hold a unique position and really locking into a supermodel sizzling smolder, XANDRA knew what she was doing, and her method never failed.
In one post, she donned a beautiful plunging blue-gray monokini from Heidi Fish and filmed herself dancing around, getting all the pre-shoot jitters out, before striking a fierce pose with her hair blowing in the wind and her arms extended above her head.
In another clip, she could be seen lying on her back on the shore with water and sand all around her, closing her eyes while exuding the most ethereal vibes in a sweet white and gold bandeau bikini from Andi Bagus.
XANDRA flaunted her slim, sculpted figure, toned arms and legs and tiny waist as she closed her eyes and landed one of the most mesmerizing pics of her entire gallery. Her long blonde locks were slicked back, adding to the fresh ocean vibes. She accessorized with gold earrings and necklaces by Ben-Amun and Zepplin the Label.
The Ohio native’s story with SI Swimsuit began in 2023, when she was the official DJ for the brand’s Runway Show at Miami Swim Week. She nailed her role with the music and switched gears for an epic surprise catwalk appearance in an itty-bitty yellow bikini. The following year, XANDRA made her official debut in the issue, proving she was built for this. She traveled to Belize to pose for photographer Derek Kettela and star in the milestone 60th Anniversary issue.
“Xandra Pohl epitomizes the unapologetic fusion of beauty and talent, shattering norms as she takes the DJ world by storm,” editor in chief MJ Day said about the decision to feature XANDRA in the magazine last year. “Her unfiltered authenticity is what inspires us the most, and we’re thrilled to be a part of her journey!”
That statement still rings true today, and we’re so excited to have her back in the issue.
The 2025 SI Swimsuit magazine is available online now and at select newsstands on May 17. Order your copy here.