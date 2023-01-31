Skip to main content
Yumi Nu On Her Music and Creative Process
9 Perfect Photos From Yumi Nu’s Photo Shoot in Montenegro

The SI Swimsuit model landed the cover one year after her magazine debut.

Yumi Nu was featured on the cover of the SI Swimsuit Issue just one year after her debut in 2021. The musician and activist fulfilled her lifelong dream and booked the cover of Vogue Japan last April, and as a second-generation woman of Japanese and Dutch descent, it was a major milestone for Nu.

“Japanese culture values being skinny, dainty and small,” Nu explained. “So for me to be on the cover of Vogue Japan meant being seen and being honored by a culture that often makes people with bigger bodies like mine feel invisible.” 

She added that getting to be on the cover of SI Swimsuit in 2022 had a similarly rewarding feeling.

“This is truly groundbreaking in so many ways,” she gushed during the issue’s launch party. “To be a part of making history like this is like a childhood wound is closing. I get to be representation for people like me and that means so much.”

Nu was featured in Vogue as part of a creative Lunar New Year photo shoot earlier this month.

Here are nine of our favorite photos from Yumi Nu’s ’22 photo shoot in Montenegro with photographer James Macari.

Yumi Nu was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Nookie Beach. 

Yumi Nu was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.

Yumi Nu was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Keva J Swimwear.

Yumi Nu was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by 437 Swim.

Yumi Nu was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Michael Costello x REVOLVE.

Yumi Nu was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.

Yumi Nu was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit and top by Monday Swimwear.

Yumi Nu was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Matte Collection. 

Yumi Nu was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

