9 Perfect Photos From Yumi Nu’s Photo Shoot in Montenegro

Yumi Nu was featured on the cover of the SI Swimsuit Issue just one year after her debut in 2021. The musician and activist fulfilled her lifelong dream and booked the cover of Vogue Japan last April, and as a second-generation woman of Japanese and Dutch descent, it was a major milestone for Nu.

“Japanese culture values being skinny, dainty and small,” Nu explained. “So for me to be on the cover of Vogue Japan meant being seen and being honored by a culture that often makes people with bigger bodies like mine feel invisible.”

She added that getting to be on the cover of SI Swimsuit in 2022 had a similarly rewarding feeling.

“This is truly groundbreaking in so many ways,” she gushed during the issue’s launch party. “To be a part of making history like this is like a childhood wound is closing. I get to be representation for people like me and that means so much.”

Nu was featured in Vogue as part of a creative Lunar New Year photo shoot earlier this month.

Here are nine of our favorite photos from Yumi Nu’s ’22 photo shoot in Montenegro with photographer James Macari.