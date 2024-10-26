Breanna Stewart Rocks Personalized ‘Stew York City’ Jacket to Celebrate Liberty Championship
For the first time in franchise history, the New York Liberty are WNBA Champions. Following a tough loss in the 2023 Finals—when they fell to the defending champions, the Las Vegas Aces, in a hard-fought best-of-five series—the team has redeemed themselves with a title of their own.
And Breanna Stewart is making the most of the moment. The forward joined the New York squad ahead of the 2023 season—and has helped lead the team to the WNBA Finals in her first two seasons. The 30-year-old closed out the 2024 season averaging 20.4 points per game, the highest of any player on the team. Beyond that, she made an impact with her rebounding and assists numbers, too.
In other words, Stewart has been a difference-maker on the court this season (and in the past). And the fans recognize that, too. On Oct. 24, the athlete and her teammates celebrated their Championship win with a parade through the streets of New York City—and the Liberty fans came out in droves to cheer on the squad.
One fan, in particular, really came through for Stewart, responding to a comical request that the athlete had posted on X, formerly Twitter. “Who can hand a bottle of red wine to me when my float passes by??” the New York native wrote. In response, as Stewart was walking through the crowd high-fiving fans, one supporter handed her a bottle of wine in a paper bag.
All of that is to say, Stewart made the most of the experience in her home state. In an Instagram roundup that she shared following the event, she shared a handful of fierce photos of her procession through the city—including a few sweet snaps of her and her daughter Ruby.
The athlete came dressed for the occasion, too. All season, Stewart proved herself an incredibly chic dresser with a penchant for street style. Her outfit on Oct. 24 was no exception to that rule. She wore a pair of black wide-leg pants, a white tank top and a black jacket for the occasion. But it wasn’t just any black jacket, either. On the back, “Stew York City” was stitched in teal thread—a nice personal touch for the athlete, who goes by “Stewie.”
“It’s a parade inside my city 😈🍾,” she captioned the fierce carousel.
It wasn’t Stewart’s first WNBA Championship—she won two during her time with the Seattle Storm. But it was her first in her home state and one that she won’t soon forget.