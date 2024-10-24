Breanna Stewart Is an Absolute Mood Celebrating With Cigar and Wine at New York Liberty Parade
Breanna Stewart is celebrating in style like the true fashion icon and pro basketball legend she is. The New York Liberty forward and her team just secured their first WNBA championship title in franchise history—a monumental achievement as they were the only one of eight founding franchises in the league without one, until now. The team defeated the Minnesota Lynx 67-62 in a powerful overtime game, and the entire state has spent the whole week soaking in the excitement.
The 30-year-old athlete shared a fun, fierce selfie from today’s ticker-tape parade in downtown New York City, along Broadway from Battery Place to City Hall. The three-time Olympic gold medalist donned sleek black trousers, a casual ribbed white tank top and an edgy bomber jacket as she sat on the Liberty Float in front of a seafoam-colored sign that fittingly read “Stew York City.”
The WNBA Championship Trophy was propped up beside her. The Syracuse native lit up a cigar and held a glass of wine in one hand. She accessorized with stunning, chic Prada
PR 14YS sunglasses ($545) which she and wife Marta Xargay both picked up earlier in the week when they stopped by SOHO’s Sunglass Hut store. The couple are parents to daughter Ruby and son, Theo.
“🍷🏆,” Stewart, who was the No.1 WNBA draft pick in 2016 and named Rookie of the Year while with the Seattle Storm, captioned the post.
“Yassssssss👏👏👏👏👏,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day, who worked with Stewart when she posed for the magazine in 2022, commented.
“Toughest photo of the year 😤,” the official Puma account chimed.
“Let’s go champ!!! 🗽🗽🗽 you deserve it!!!,” Lori Moran exclaimed.
“MOOD,” Greydy Diaz added.
Earlier in the morning, Stewart, who led the University of Connecticut to four consecutive NCAA championships, posted on X, asking for someone to hand her a bottle of red wine as she passed by during the parade. Clearly, some fans came through to support the star.
“The fans have been amazing everywhere we’ve gone, but to be able to bring a championship to New York, the first ever in franchise history, it’s an incredible feeling and I literally can’t wait to continue to celebrate with the city, because I know it’s gonna like, be bonkers,” Stewart said in a press release immediately following the game at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Sunday.