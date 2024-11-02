Brooks Nader Served Major Flower Power Vibes in This Textured Floral String Set in the Dominican Republic
SI Swimsuit model Brooks Nader’s cover girl dreams came true when she landed on the cover of the 2023 issue last year after her feature with James Macari in the Dominican Republic. The brand stalwart, who was discovered through and won the Swim Search open casting call in 2019, has posed for the franchise every year since, traveling all over the world and starring for the camera in locations like Bali, the Bahamas, Montenegro and the Mexico.
Over the past several years, Nader has been making a name for herself in the fashion and modeling industries, starring in major campaigns for Charlotte Tilbury, David Yarrow, Celsius, Athleta and more. This year, the 27-year-old also stepped out of her comfort zone as a contestant on season 33 of Dancing With the Stars.
Meanwhile, we’re still reminiscing over how angelic she looks in this stunning flower power-inspired suit from Andi Bagus.
Andi Bagus Flower Power Bikini, $79 (andi-bagus.com)
This stunning, colorful two-piece blends the fun, flirty groovy vibes of a floral set with the timelessness of a white string bikini. The set features a triangle-style top and barely their strappy bottoms. Shop more at andi-bagus.com.
The Baton Rouge native, who now lives in New York City, is so proud to be part of the SI Swimsuit sisterhood, but she’s no stranger to the feeling of powerful, uplifting female friendships. The oldest of three sisters is paving the way for her younger siblings in the modeling industry.
“There’s something really special about the female relationship and how we treat our girlfriends—how they really become family to us. I’m the oldest of four sisters, and that relationship is unmatchable; I’ve never ever, ever, ever known any kind of love like that in my life. I’m so happy that I’m a woman and get to be around the sisterhood of SI Swimsuit and all the icons—women I used to have on my bulletin board in my room in Louisiana,” Nader shared while on location of this year’s legendary 60th-anniversary photo shoot in Hollywood, Fla. “It’s such a pinch-me moment to be working with my three sisters—they’re all models. We’ve really enjoyed being behind the camera, doing something different than just modeling. It was always a dream of mine. I’m always evolving in my career and striving for more.”