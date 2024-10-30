Cameron Brink Proves Sleek Style Doesn’t End with the WNBA Season in All-Black Fall ’Fit
This past WNBA season, we simply couldn’t get enough of Cameron Brink’s style. The 2024 rookie was at the forefront of the movement to turn the arena tunnels into a runway—and we wouldn’t be the first to say that she certainly succeeded.
At the end of the season, LeagueFits (the official arbiter of all things professional basketball fashion) named the Los Angeles Sparks forward to their five-person All-Rookie team. In other words, she was one of the five best-dressed rookies in the WNBA this year, according to the brand (and just about everyone else, as far as we can tell).
But if you’re in possession of such an impeccable sense of style, you don’t just let your fashion lapse when the basketball season ends (and with it, tunnel walks). And Brink hasn’t—not even for a moment. One of her first off-season orders of business was a stop at Paris Fashion Week, where she had the chance to prove—yet again—that her talents don’t simply start and end with the game of basketball (though she is immensely talented in uniform). Between appearances in the crowd at runway shows and a surprise proposal from her boyfriend, Ben Felter, Brink’s outfits of choice were certainly a testament to her penchant for good fashion.
The Stanford alum then brought her talents back to her current home of Los Angeles, particularly to the grand opening of the Delta One Lounge at LAX. For the occasion, Brink leaned into her edgy side, pairing baggy black pants with a knit turtleneck, a weathered leather jacket and high-heeled boots.
Though the 22-year-old’s outfit was certainly fit for an event, we think it would have been likewise appropriate for an afternoon or evening out on the town. In other words, though we don’t have any grand openings to attend in the near future, we will certainly be taking inspiration from the athlete’s all-black outfit. Fall and winter, after all, present the perfect opportunities to lean into dark hues—and Brink’s outfit is a testament to that.
Every time she steps out in an impeccable outfit, we only grow more excited for her tunnel looks to come. Brink has already made it clear that her 2025 looks will be just that much better. If her off-season style is any indication, she is gearing up for an epic showing in the pre-game tunnels.