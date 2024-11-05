Katie Austin’s Floral Ruched Two-Piece Is a Timeless Swimwear Staple
Fall and winter fashion brings to mind a few things: sweaters, denim, boots and muted colors. This time of year, it’s rare to find anything other than dark, moody tones. We have all, over the years, accepted that cold weather and shorter days call for complementary hues.
We have likewise come to accept this period as one of hibernation of sorts. We assume that the fall and winter mean it’s time to pack away our warm-weather clothes for months on end. But the seasonal shift doesn’t have to dictate anything of the sort—just as it doesn’t have to dictate our choice of clothing colors.
Sure, most of the coming months are going to be cold. And maybe most of our clothing will be muted and dark. But maybe we have—or want to put—a warm-weather vacation on the books. Maybe we want to break up the cold weather will a little bit of rest and relaxation by a pool or a beach. In that case, warm-weather clothing doesn’t (and shouldn’t) be packed away for good. And, in that case, you may actually be in the market for some new warm-weather clothing before springtime takes hold.
If you find yourself in that boat—wanting to refresh your warm weather clothes for a trip (or for the future)—but don’t know where to start, we’re here to help. We’re big fans of scouring our favorite brands for warm-weather styles in the off-season. Even if we have nowhere warm to go, we think preparedness for the next season is the best policy. So that’s just what we’ve been doing—and our efforts have been fruitful.
Take the following bikini from Blackbough Swim, for example. It may not be your first instinct to seek out a frilly, feminine and floral two-piece at the start of November, but we’re here to tell you that it’s a good idea. After all, a swimsuit like the following mint green one that Katie Austin wore in Portugal never really goes out of style.
Blackbough Swim Palmo Bandeau Top, $55 and Candice Ruffled Bottoms, $55 (blackboughswim.com)
This swimsuit comes in a sweet, timeless bandeau silhouette, complete with chic ruching in the top and a ruffled hem on the bottoms. The details combine with the floral pattern to make this two-piece a sweet masterpiece fit for any wintertime vacation or summer day spent by the pool.