Katie Austin Proved This Off-the-Shoulder Two-Piece Is the Only Classic Swimsuit You Need
If you ask us, the swimwear shopping season never really ends. Sure, we might be more inclined to fill our collection during the summer months when poolside or beachfront plans are easier to come by, but fall and winter weather can’t stop us from curating. And we would argue that it shouldn’t, either.
It might seem counter-intuitive to purchase swimwear during cold weather months. But it’s not—and we’re here to explain why. Here’s our pitch.
For one, you can always find use for a chic swimsuit in the fall and winter months. Have a warm-weather vacation planned? You should be prepared—and that includes your swimwear collection. Want to hit the local spa for a little cold plunge or sauna time? A fashionable swimsuit will certainly come in handy there.
Beyond that, we’re firm believers that you should be constantly scouring for the best styles on the market. After all, if you wait too long, the most popular looks will sell out before you can snag them. And, if you wait until the spring or early summer to really ramp up your swimwear shopping, that’s bound to be the case.
But perhaps the best excuse for extending your swimwear shopping into the fall and winter is this: swimwear sales are more likely to take place after summer has come to an end. That means you can secure more swimwear for less if you shop in the off-season—and what could be better than that?
For all of those reasons, we have recently taken to combing through the chic styles sported by this year’s class of SI Swimsuit models. The 2024 issue played host to a lot of really good swimwear, and we’re itching to get our hands on some of it.
Take the following white set that Katie Austin wore in Portugal. Not only do we love it for its chic silhouette and bright white (classic!) hue; we love it for its price tag, too. The Ban de Minuit pick is currently 30% off, which—combined with its chic look—makes it a total steal.
Bain de Minuit Swim Cherie Top White, €52.50 and Cherie Bottom White, €50.50 (baindeminuitswim.com)
We love this top for its front tie feature, keyhole detail and sweet off-the-shoulder cap sleeves. We love the bottoms for their unique ruching and flattering fit. And, of course, we love both for their bright white hue, which makes for a truly classic swimwear set.