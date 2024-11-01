Paige Lorenze Expertly Styles Glamorous Knit Mini Dress for Parisian Fall
The arrival (and departure) of Halloween means a couple of things. One, we’re currently in the midst of digging through all of the best costumes this year—and patiently awaiting more from festivities slated for this weekend. We will, of course, be curating a list of our favorites for future inspiration. Two, it means that November has officially arrived, and fall is already halfway over.
Year after year, we arrive at this point—and then begin to wonder how we got here. Despite the anticipation (or perhaps because of it), the autumn season always seems to fly by. But it’s not quite over yet, and for that we’re grateful.
In particular, from a fashion standpoint, we’re not quite ready to say goodbye to the season just yet. We still have several outfits in our closet that we want to put on display before temperatures cool too much. Plus, we’re constantly inundated with more and more seasonal fashion inspo. The latest came from content creator Paige Lorenze herself.
Over the past several months, the 26-year-old has broken into the fashion scene, establishing herself as an arbiter of good style—both in the crowd at professional tennis tournaments (which she attends in support of her boyfriend, Tommy Paul) and beyond. Her fashion ambitions have manifested in the form of her brand, Dairy Boy, which sells denim, graphic tees, pajamas and some more elevated pieces (corset tops, skirts, tweed dresses and the like). They have likewise played an important role in driving her social media content.
On Oct. 30, for example, she took to her Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes look at her Parisian street style. Lorenze is currently enjoying a fall trip to the French capital—and she couldn’t look more elegant walking the city streets. One of her many looks (and the one she dedicated a whole Instagram carousel to) was as simple as it was chic. It featured a fitted knit mini dress with wide sleeves and a built-in shawl, which she paired with sheer black tights and black high heels.
The YouTube star took the picture-perfect fall outfit out for a spin in the City of Lights, flaunting her excellent seasonal taste in the process. And so, while the season may be coming to an end before long, you can bet we will be on the lookout for the perfect pieces to replicate her style.