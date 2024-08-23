How Paige Lorenze Reveals Mission Behind Dairy Boy Brand
Paige Lorenze has always had big ambitions for her brand Dairy Boy.
The content creator started the denim, clothing and houseware company back in 2021, and it has been steadily growing ever since. At the 2023 U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam of the annual tennis season, the 26-year-old hosted one of her first pop-ups. It was a massive success, catapulting the brand to even more widespread acclaim.
Now, ahead of the 2024 tournament—where Lorenze is sure to be found in the grandstands cheering on her boyfriend, pro athlete Tommy Paul—she has launched another pop-up shop: the Dairy Boy Country Mart. Running from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25 in Soho, the store will feature products from both Dairy Boy and her houseware company American Charm.
According Lorenze, building a brand has been a meaningful chance “to showcase my lifestyle,” she told Forbes ahead of her latest pop-up. “To me it’s about romanticizing your home life.”
But aside from the carefully curated and designed products—and the chance to share her love for fashion and home decor with her following—creating her own company has given her the chance to inspire. “Speaking from personal experience, we’re not pushed as females to start a business; we’re pushed to sell products for other brands,” she said. “But it’s so much more rewarding if you sell your own products. We each have our own niche. It’s something I want to do, to encourage more young female entrepreneurs to step up.”
Lorenze has made it her mission to encourage other female founders. Through her own success—through each and every product drop and pop-up—she’s proving that female founders can make it, too.