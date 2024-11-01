Simone Biles’s Deep Red Bubble Skirt Dress Is Our Favorite Take on the Trending Style Yet
Simone Biles may not be in the thick of gymnastics season or training for the Olympics anymore, but the star gymnast is still managing to keep busy. Between traveling around the country for Athleta’s Gold Over America Tour, making pitstops at her husband Jonathan Owen’s NFL games and various red carpet engagements (the premiere of Simone Biles Rising: Part Two included), the star athlete is keeping busy.
Biles isn’t just making half-hearted appearances at each of these engagements, either. She’s putting her best foot forward each and every time. Take her stop at the Friends of the Children 30th Anniversary Gala, for example. The 27-year-old showed up to the charity event, where she was honored as a “Champion for Children” in her absolute best style—and a fantastic take on a current trend.
For the occasion, she wore a deep red strapless mini dress, featuring a corset-style bodice and a satin bubble skirt. She paired the sweet number with clear high heels and a stack of shimmery diamond necklaces. It was an impeccable show of style from Biles—and one of our favorite examples of the lately trending bubble skirt style.
For Biles, the night was, of course, about much more than an eye-catching red carpet appearance, though. Friends of the Children is an organization dedicated to connecting children in challenging situations to adult mentors, who are there to support them long-term. Being honored as a “Champion for Children” was meaningful to the gymnast for a variety of reasons—but particularly because she can sympathize with the challenges that these children face.
“I’ve always wondered what my legacy would be, what I could do to give back…and then I found Friends of the Children,” Biles said at the gala. “There was an instant connection because I’ve gone through what these kids have gone through. I’ve grown through what these kids are going to grow through. I can see myself in these kids who just need someone who believes in them and that’s exactly what Friends of the Children does.”
Where her legacy is concerned, we never had any doubt that Biles’s would be a meaningful one. Inside the gym, she has established herself as the picture of hard work and determination—and, perhaps most importantly, a champion of mental health advocacy. Outside of the gym, she is giving her time to organizations seeking to make a difference, and, in turn, making a difference herself. This latest honor is only a further testament to that.