Simone Biles Embraces Sheer Maxi Dress Trend at Red Carpet Premiere of New Docuseries
Last Friday, part two of Simone Biles Rising dropped on Netflix. Following the incredible success of the first two episodes (which were released mid-July), the release of the remainder of season 1 was highly anticipated. Now, followers and fans can watch episodes 3 and 4 of the docuseries, which include footage of the world-class gymnast in the lead-up to the Paris Olympics.
In honor of the release, Simone Biles herself traveled to Los Angeles to attend a premiere at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood. Though currently in the midst of an artistic gymnastics world tour, the Gold Over America Tour, the impressive athlete couldn’t afford to miss the celebration. And she couldn’t afford to show up in anything but her best style, either.
For the event, the 27-year-old arrived on the red carpet in her own stunning twist on the latest fashion craze: the sheer maxi dress. Biles wore a stunning gown, featuring a floral strapless corset and a sheer black billowing skirt. She complemented the dramatic style with a simple diamond necklace and a tennis bracelet to match.
In addition to posing on the red carpet, Biles flaunted her impeccable style on stage at the premiere. Alongside director Katie Walsh, she participated in a question-and-answer session on stage at the theater, with her fellow Gold Over America gymnasts (among others) looking on.
Biles has been non-stop this year. In the spring, she was busy making a gymnastics comeback and securing her spot on the Paris Olympic team. She officially qualified for her third Games at the end of June in Minneapolis. After that, training for the international competition began in earnest.
Of course, we all know how her trip to France shook out. After suffering from the “twisties” at the Tokyo Games and taking a few years away from competitive gymnastics, her performance in Paris was highly anticipated. And, as she always does, Biles pulled off the comeback.
Now, she’s showcasing her gymnastics skills for audiences in cities across the country. And, in the midst of it all, she’s attending documentary premieres in her best style. (Well, just one premiere, but you get our point).
All of that is to say, we’re thoroughly impressed by Biles for her gymnastics skill, her poise, her mental health advocacy and her impeccable sense of style. Of course, that isn’t a new phenomenon, but it bears repeating all the same.