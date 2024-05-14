Alexa Massari
Born in China, Alexa Massari moved to Huntington Beach, Calif., when she was just about 1 year old. There, she cultivated a talent for diving. In 2021, she took her talents to the University of Houston, where she joined the swim and dive team. Now a junior in college, Massari continues to pursue her sport in the pool, while studying Integrated Communications and Marketing in the classroom. Professionally, she is interested in broadcasting or public relations. But, for now, she is finishing up her degree in Houston and spending her time at home in California at the beach and surfing with friends. Massari makes her 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in the 60th anniversary issue.
GALLERIES
VIDEOS
ARTICLES
Published