An Inside Look at SI Swimsuit’s VIP Welcome Brunch at Swim Week, Sponsored by MINI
Swim Week has officially kicked off, and SI Swimsuit models are showing up in style for day one of this weekend’s events, leading up to the annual Runway Show on Saturday night. Friday morning began with an exclusive VIP welcome brunch at one of the resort’s many quaint, luxurious bungalows.
The soirée, sponsored by MINI, featured delicious treats and beverages, adorable photo ops and, of course, the 2025 magazine on display everywhere.
There was a full-service bar, in addition to iced matcha, cold brew and refreshing fresh juices. The food spread was even more delectable with everything from avocado toast, yogurt parfaits and fruit skewers, to bacon egg and cheese sliders, all sorts of croissants and a variety of muffins.
With temperatures hitting 90 degrees and a dress code of daytime chic that could seamlessly transition into the beach club event, sponsored by Coppertone, that followed, models showed up in the sweetest looks from sundresses and satin sets to sheer maxi skirts and micro shorts.
As models arrived the days prior, they were treated to a super fun and glamorous personalized MINI ride from MIA airport to the W South Beach, with an image from their 2025 photo shoots displayed on the screen inside each car. For the VIP brunch, MINI customized little 7-letter pink license plates with an abbreviation of each of the model’s names, alongside cute taglines like “FLOOR IT,” “REVD UP” and “ELLO M8.”
MINI also generously donated one of their cars for an epic photo moment and backdrop that cleverly read “Your Best Chance With a British Model” during the SI Swimsuit Social Club in Manhattan earlier this month, kicking off the exciting partnership.
Check out more of our favorite pics from today’s brunch below.
This year, 16 SI Swimsuit models will walk the runway: Ali Truwit, Achieng Agutu, Alix Earle, Camille Kostek, Denise Bidot, Ellie Thumann, Ilona Maher, Jasmine Sanders, Jena Sims, Jordan Chiles, Katie Austin, Lauren Chan, Nicole Williams English, Olivia Dunne, Penny Lane and XANDRA. The group of brand stars, including legends and rookies alike, will be joined by celebrity guests Bethenny Frankel, Midge Purce, Remi Bader and Stassi Schroeder. The 2025 Swim Search finalists, Ally Mason, Dominique Ruotolo, Jilly Anais, Leticia Martinez, Raeann Langas and Tunde Oyeneyin, who were just announced earlier this week, will also make an appearance on the catwalk.
Be sure to tune in here on Saturday evening at 8 p.m. ET to watch the full runway show.