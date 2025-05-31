SI Swimsuit’s VIP Dinner Brings Unforgettable Flavors and Fashion to the W South Beach
On the eve of the most anticipated night of Miami Swim Week, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit gathered its stars and supporters for an unforgettable Kick Off Dinner with KYU, Drinking Pig BBQ and Shiso at the W South Beach. The exclusive, ticketed event served as a stylish toast to the weekend ahead—a celebration of fashion, flavor and the women at the heart of the brand.
Guests were welcomed by a sleek step-and-repeat where professional photographers captured the evening’s most glamorous arrivals. Inside, an additional glowing SI Swimsuit–branded photo wall offered another photo op. At the same time, the DJ kept the energy high with infectious dance tracks, drawing models and guests to the floor and setting the tone for the night.
This marked the first official appearance of the 2025 Swim Search finalists, who posed for group photos and introduced themselves to the extended SI Swimsuit family. Selected through the brand’s open casting call, the six rising stars made a statement before even hitting the runway.
The culinary lineup was just as impeccable as the fashion. Guests sampled curated dishes from local favorites Kyu, Shiso Miami and Drinking Pig BBQ—standouts included Kyu’s hamachi crudo and coconut cake, Shiso’s sausage-stuffed shishito peppers and sweet potato cheesecake, and Drinking Pig’s signature 16-hour smoked brisket sliders.
Across the bar, a full cocktail menu featured inventive creations like the “Pink Puppy,” espresso martini, wasabi margarita, quattro bianca + fragola, and, of course, sparkling SipMARGS.
With elite eats, strong drinks and even stronger looks, the night was a perfect prelude to Saturday’s main event. And while the food was incredible, the fashion was what truly stole the spotlight.
Check out some of our favorite looks below.
Cover girl Lauren Chan proved orange is her color in this super cool, vibrant mesh number with a high-neck drawstring details, paired with matching tall boots.
Ilona Maher dazzled in a plunging deep sea blue set from Atlein, with a daring cowl-neckline, thigh-high leg slit and completely open back.
Olivia Dunne channeled her alma mater‘s signature purple in an asymmetrical sculpting tank from EZZ studio and cult naked sequinned micro skirt.
Achieng Agutu took our breath away in this black and white deep plunging Schiaparelli gown.
Penny Lane was gorgeous as ever in an ab-baring, low-rise skirt set by Brandom Maxwell.
Denise Bidot flaunted her curves in a beautiful beaded, see-through, asymmetrical mini dress.
Ali Truwit turned the heat up with this cool, red-hot Feraggamo mini dress and matching kitten heels.
