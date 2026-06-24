This Gulf Town’s Beaches May Be the Best in Florida

Fort Myers is the ideal beach destination for those looking to slow down and unwind. Located along Florida’s Gulf Coast, the pace is softer, the light warmer, and the days unfold with an ease that feels increasingly rare. It’s a place where white-sand beaches meet untamed preserves and where the simplest rituals from morning walks and sunset dinners become the reason you decide to visit. It also has perfect temperatures for the majority of the year. November through April is Fort Myers’ golden season, but even the summer months can’t be beat with added heat.

From Fort Myers Beach to Sanibel Island, Captiva Island to Cayo Costa State Park, the region unfolds as a collection of distinct yet seamlessly linked enclaves, many best experienced by water. Boats replace cars, and the journey itself becomes part of the destination.

The beaches here are less about spectacle and more about authenticity. The powdery softness of the sand, the gentle warmth of the Gulf, the quiet rhythm of the waves all force visitors to relax. The Gulf’s calm, warm waters make it ideal for exploration. Dolphins frequently appear in the wake of passing boats, while kayakers and paddleboarders can travel through mangrove tunnels along the Great Calusa Blueway.

The beaches that make up the surrounding area all offer something unique. Keep scrolling to learn more about each location from the SI Swimsuit 2026 shoots.

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Sanibel Island

Sanibel Island feels like it was designed with families in mind. Known as the “Seashell Capital of the World,” the island transforms its shoreline into a natural treasure hunt, where children and adults alike wander with buckets in hand, scanning the sand for intricate, colorful finds. Enthusiasts travel from around the world in search of the famed “Sanibel Six”: the Lightning Whelk, Lace Murex, Alphabet Cone, Florida Fighting Conch, Lettered Olive, and Banded Tulip, with the rare Junonia serving as the ultimate prize for seasoned collectors. Shelling here comes with an unspoken code: if a shell is still home to a living creature, it stays right where it belongs.

Captiva Island

Tucked just beyond Sanibel Island, Captiva Island feels like a more whimsical escape. Known for its glowing sunsets and laid-back charm, Turner Beach invites visitors to trade schedules for spontaneity. Days are spent biking along quiet lanes, paddling through mangrove tunnels, or lingering over long, unhurried lunches by the water.

Colorful cottages peek through tropical greenery, sailboats drift in the distance, and the rhythm of the island is set by the tide. It’s the kind of place where families reconnect, couples unwind, and every evening ends with a sky painted in shades of amber and rose.

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Pine Island Sound

Pine Island Sound offers a more grounded look at Southwest Florida’s working waterfront. The area is defined by its historic fish houses, which are weathered wood structures that reflect generations of local fishing culture. Here visitors will also see an array of colorful boats making it a picture perfect background.

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Cayo Costa State Park

Accessible only by boat or ferry, Cayo Costa State Park offers one of the most unspoiled coastal landscapes in Southwest Florida. With sugar-white sand, clear turquoise water, and shorelines scattered with seashells, it is the ultimate beach hangout for those only wanting to experience nature at its best. There’s no built-up development here, just open Gulf views, driftwood-lined beaches, and wildlife that often becomes the main attraction.

For more information, go to VisitFortMyers.com.