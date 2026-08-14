SI Swimsuit Models Around the World: Summer Vacation Edition

Summer is in full swing, and SI Swimsuit models past and present are remaining booked and busy. Plenty of our brand stars have been filling their passports with new stamps this season, traveling everywhere from Spain to Greece. Meanwhile, others have been taking it easy a little closer to home, enjoying precious moments with family while making summer memories.

Whether your own summer has been filled with adventures abroad or a more relaxed road trip across the country, there’s no doubt that this season is the time of year to slow down and take a beat. Below, we’re recapping just a few of the best SI Swimsuit model moments we saw in our Instagram feed this week, showcasing exactly what our brand talent has been up to lately.

Alix Earle

Earle, a 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model, has been enjoying some R&R in Spain lately, sharing Instagram carousels from both Ibiza and Formentera over the course of the last week. Whether sunbathing or heading out for the evening, the 25-year-old content creator has been offer sneak peeks into her sunny trip with fans on both Instagram and TikTok.

Brooks Nader

Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Chloé Rose. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Nader, an SI Swimsuit legend, has been enjoying her down time with her family in Italy lately, and one of her looks out on a yacht had plenty of fans doing a double take. Her white crochet swim bottoms for the occasion instantly reminded us of the above look from her most recent SI Swimsuit shoot in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico.

Nina Agdal

Agdal and her husband, professional wrestler Logan Paul, have been soaking up slow summer days with their daughter, Esmé. Their wholesome family activities, per Agdal’s new Instagram carousel, include blueberry picking, fishing and more.

Lindsey Vonn

On a spontaneous trip to Greece, Vonn, a two-time SI Swimsuit model and three-time Olympic medalist, spent time out on the water and made sure to get a good sweat sesh in, too. In addition to capturing footage on a boat and in the gym, Vonn showed off gorgeous scenery and some of her outfits.

Lorena Durán

Durán also found herself vacationing in Greece recently. The four-time SI Swimsuit model’s trip to the island of Kea featured plenty of pretty swimwear, gorgeous views and smooches with her partner.

Ellie Thumann

Ellie Thumann was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Onia. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Earlier this week, Thumann, a four-time SI Swimsuit star, posted a photo dump from her getaway to Grand Tetons National Park in Wyoming. Dressed for a hike, the model and content creator showed off her outfit, a delicious breakfast bowl and some stunning landscapes.

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