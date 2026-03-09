A Peek Inside Cameron Brink’s Bachelorette Weekend at the Resort at Pelican Hill

Before she ties the knot later this year, Cameron Brink is taking some quality time to celebrate with her girlfriends. On Friday, March 6, the WNBA star and her closest friends honored her upcoming nuptials at The Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Beach, Calif.

The 24-year-old Los Angeles Sparks forward dressed the part of the blushing bride-to-be in a gorgeous sheer white crop top with a high neck, which she paired with a matching white mini skirt. Brink wore her long, blonde locks loose and styled her hair in beachy waves, and the professional athlete pulled her look together with a pair of pointed-toe white pumps.

St. Regis Hotels & Resorts Toasts Cameron Brink's Bachelorette Celebration Weekend at The Resort at Pelican Hill | Courtesy of St. Regis Hotels & Resorts (Phil Faraone for Getty Images)

Brink’s celebration featured a signature St. Regis Sabrage, or champagne sabering, a ritual the luxury brand is known for. The ceremonial opening of champagne with a saber is rooted in the brand’s heritage, dating back to its founding family, the Astors. In addition to the traditional champagne celebration, Brink’s guests enjoyed signature cocktails and a curated menu for the evening.

WNBA Star Cameron Brink Celebrates Bachelorette Weekend with a Signature St. Regis Sabrage at The Resort at Pelican Hill | Courtesy of St. Regis Hotels & Resorts (Phil Faraone for Getty Images)

Among the guest list was Brink’s mother, Michelle Bain-Brink, a former college basketball player herself, who met Cameron’s dad, Greg Brink, while they were students at Virginia Tech. Sonya Curry, Sydel Curry Lee, Callie Rivers Curry and Brooke Demetre were also in attendance.

St. Regis Hotels & Resorts Toasts Cameron Brink's Bachelorette Celebration Weekend at The Resort at Pelican Hill | Courtesy of St. Regis Hotels & Resorts and Phil Faraone for Getty Images

St. Regis Hotels & Resorts Toasts Cameron Brink's Bachelorette Celebration Weekend at The Resort at Pelican Hill | Courtesy of St. Regis Hotels & Resorts and Phil Faraone for Getty Images

This fall, Brink will marry fellow athlete Ben Felter, whom the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue model met while they were both students at Stanford. While Brink helped lead the Cardinal to an NCAA Championship and notched Pac-12 Player of the Year and Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year Awards during her collegiate basketball career, her fiancé competed on the men’s rowing team.

The athletic couple first started dating in the spring of 2021 and got engaged in front of the Eiffel Tower in September three years later. Brink and Felter will tie the knot on Nov. 14, 2026 in Palo Alto, Calif., she previously told SI Swimsuit.

Last month, Brink revealed to her 550,000 plus TikTok followers how she and Felter first connected. As it turns out, he slipped into her email inbox rather than her DMs. “Hey Cameron,” the message read. “Wanted to chat you up but think dms are a bit creepy. Not that an email is much better, so here is my number.” Felter’s subject line? “Attempting to mingle.”

Clearly, his method worked! We can’t wait to see Brink walk down the aisle later this year, and wish nothing but the best for the happy couple.