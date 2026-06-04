South Seas is the Ultimate Getaway for Everyone in the Family

Set along the quiet shores of Captiva Island, South Seas has long mastered the art of the family vacation, one that balances stillness with activity, structure with spontaneity. For more than 75 years, it has drawn generations of travelers looking to disconnect from the pace of everyday life and reconnect with each other, returning year after year for a version of Florida that feels both timeless and thoughtfully evolved.

South Seas has the ability to offer a little bit of everything without ever feeling overwhelming. Spanning more than 2.5 miles of pristine beachfront on the Gulf, the resort unfolds as a self-contained world where mornings can begin quietly with coffee in hand and build into days filled with movement, exploration, and play. This stretch of Southwest Florida is home to sea turtles, coastal birds, and more than 50 species of fish, making even the simplest beach walk feel like an adventure.

Captiva Landing has heated water slides, a lazy river and a central pool. | South Seas

Water Activities

With the gulf at arm’s length, water is at the core of the resort. The latest in the resort’s evolution is Captiva Landing, a 2.5-acre water-focused destination that reimagines classic family fun through a modern lens. Opened in late 2025, it introduces a lively counterpoint to the island’s calm with heated water slides, a lazy river, and a central pool.

For those drawn to the open water, South Seas delivers in full. Motorized and non-motorized watersports, fishing charters, and boat rentals open up the surrounding Gulf, while the fishing pier offers admiration from land.

South Seas offers several boating options | South Seas

Families move easily between heated pools and the beach, where chairs, umbrellas, and towels are seamlessly provided.

Land Activities

It’s equally easy to stay active on land, whether biking along the property or spending an afternoon on the 12-hole golf course designed by Beau Welling, which strikes a balance between playability and thoughtful design. Club Captiva programming and scheduled recreation activities ensure there’s always something to do from casual games to more curated experiences like nature-focused scavenger hunts that encourage a deeper connection to the island.

Spend a day on the golf course | South Seas

For those not as keen to splash around all day, a nostalgic arcade and the Camp-Tiva kids camp add another layer, giving younger guests their own sense of independence while still feeling connected to the larger experience.

The Shops at South Seas include McLaughlin, Lilly Pulitzer, Everything But Water, and South Seas Outfitters add a polished but approachable retail element, whether picking up beachwear or something to take home.

Ultimately, South Seas succeeds because it understands what families are actually looking for: a place where everyone can find their own version of enjoyment, without compromise. Whether that means a quiet stretch of sand, a day spent racing down water slides, or a sunset boat ride, the experience adapts to each guest. It’s this versatility that continues to define South Seas as one of the country’s most enduring family destinations.