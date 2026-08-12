Kinda Chic to Be an SI Swimsuit Model Redefining Success on Your Own Terms
By now, you’ve likely seen the “kinda chic” trend taking over your social media feed. Whether you frequent Instagram or TikTok, celebrities and civilians alike have been sharing their takes on the trend, declaring what traits, accomplishments or activities they find “chic.”
Obviously, we had to jump on the movement! While we posted just a few examples on the official SI Swimsuit Instagram account late last week, we’re diving into the trend further. Below, find just a few ways in which our SI Swimsuit talent is—and will always be—kinda chic.
Kinda chic to be an Olympic medalist
Ilona Maher and her teammates secured a bronze medal in rugby sevens at the 2024 Paris Olympics. That same year, she made her brand debut on the September 2024 digital cover. The next year, Suni Lee, who has six Olympic medals to her name (three from the 2024 Games and another three from the 2020 Tokyo Games), was photographed for the 2025 magazine.
Kinda chic to be an entrepreneur
Alix Earle, a 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue cover star, launched her skincare brand, Reale Actives, this spring. The full product lineup has already sold out on multiple occasions. Meanwhile, brand legend Molly Sims’s brand, YSE Beauty, launched in 2023 and entered Sephora stores two years later.
Kinda chic to bring top-tier WAGs together
Photographed for the February 2026 digital SI Swimsuit Issue cover, Christen Goff, Brittany Mahomes, Ronika Love, Normani and Claire Kittle are redefining what it means to be a WAG. Some are moms, others are entrepreneurs, and they are all succeeding on their own terms.
Kinda chic to be an actor
After retiring from gymnastics, Olivia Dunne is embarking on a career in film. She will make her scripted series debut with the Fox reboot of Baywatch when it premieres in January 2027.
Kinda chic to have your own reality show
Brooks Nader, an SI Swimsuit legend, stars in Love Thy Nader, a reality series alongside her sisters, as they tackle life and love in New York City. Stay tuned for Season 2, which is set to premiere sometime this coming winter.
Kinda chic to be a New York Times best-selling author
In addition to being a Peloton instructor and 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue rookie, Tunde Oyeneyin is in fact a New York Times best-selling author. Her book, Speak: Find Your Voice, Trust Your Gut, and Get from Where You Are to Where You Want to Be, was published in May 2022.
Kinda chic to be a body positive queen
When she landed the cover of the SI Swimsuit Issue in 2016, Ashley Graham became the first plus-sized model to ever do so. Rather than closing the door behind her, she made way for other women to follow.
Kinda chic to be on tour
Following the release of her sixth studio album, luck... or something, in February, Hilary Duff landed on the cover of the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue. She then embarked on the worldwide “Lucky Me Tour” in June, which is set to conclude in Mexico next February.
Kinda chic to have your own comedy special
Hannah Berner and Tiffany Haddish, who both posed for this year’s magazine, are comedy queens who never stop making us laugh. While Berner’s new special, Hannah Berner: None of My Business, premiered on Hulu in June, fans can stream Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah on Netflix.
Kinda chic to hold several WNBA records
Angel Reese, a forward for the Atlanta Dream, became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 1,000 career rebounds and also holds the record for the most double-doubles in a single season in franchise history. Drafted as the No. 7 draft pick to the Chicago Sky in 2024, she was traded to Atlanta earlier this year.
Kinda chic to land the cover of the SI Swimsuit Issue at 81
Martha Stewart on the cover of the 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue in the Dominican Republic? Enough said. Her full gallery of images, captured by Ruven Afanador, is an absolute vibe.
Kinda chic to be a Grammy winner
Lizzo, who posed for the July 2026 digital SI Swimsuit Issue cover, has four Grammy Award wins to her name and a total of 13 nominations. Her latest album, B----, dropped in June.
Walking the SI Swimsuit Runway while pregnant is kinda chic
Katie Austin showed off her baby bump during the SI Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach for Swim Week earlier this year. Jena Sims did so several years ago when she strutted the catwalk prior to welcoming her baby boy, Crew, in 2023.
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Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.