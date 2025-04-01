Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell Shippers Just Received a Disappointing Update
With reports coming out that Sydney Sweeney split from fiancé Jonathan Davino, the internet is already more than ready to pair the Euphoria star with her Anything But You co-star Glen Powell—especially after Sweeney was spotted at Powell’s sister’s wedding. But before these rumors could get too out of control, someone in Powell’s court was quick to set the record straight.
As reported by US Weekly, Powell’s mother, Cyndy, cleared the air regarding whether her son is actually romantically paired with Sweeney. She shared that they are “definitely not together” despite shippers believing—and wishing—for the opposite.
Still at the forefront of everyone’s mind is why Sweeney and Davino allegedly called off their wedding. TMZ initially reported their hectic schedules got in the way. More recently, however, People Magazine shared insights from an inside source who says the actress “didn't feel right” about the marriage.
“She’s exactly where she wants to be. Most people would feel overwhelmed by her working schedule this year, but not Syd,” the source shares. “She’s all about working right now and very excited about all her projects."
“What did make her overwhelmed though was her relationship and her wedding,” they added. “She didn’t feel right about it.”
No matter the real reason for the alleged split, it’s evident that Sweeney is booked and busy with her acting career. From her portrayal of Christy Martin in the upcoming biopic of the American professional boxer to her reprisal of her role as Cassie Howard in the soon-to-come next installment of HBO’s Euphoria, she has a plethora of exciting projects on the way; some of which may even be career-defining.
As for her personal life, People Magazine’s insider also went on to deny allegations that Sweeney and Davino fell out of love.
“She’s not ready to settle down,” the source divulged. “They only lasted for this long because it was hard for her to break it off. They didn’t split because there is no love. They split because she just wants to focus on her career right now.”
Though we don’t know if Sweeney and Davino will get back together—if they are even separated—what we do know right now is that the actress is still just friends with Powell.