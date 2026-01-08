Paige Spiranac Showcases Golf Course Ensembles Fit for Various Occasions
Paige Spiranac’s closet is basically the same as Cher’s from Clueless, and you can’t convince us otherwise.
Let’s be real here: there’s no arguing that the golf content creator and two-time SI Swimsuit model—who earned the rank of SI Swimsuit Legend back in 2024 for the 60th Anniversary Issue—is the undisputed queen of the green when it comes to golf style. Basically, any outfit she selects to wear on the course is sure to be a winner.
That said, when she couldn’t decide on a favorite outfit this past week, she did what anyone would do: she took to Instagram to ask the opinions of her 4.1 million loyal followers.
Spiranac’s fabulous course-ready ‘fits
In a video posted to Instagram on Wednesday, Jan. 7, Spiranic modeled multiple “Golf girl outfits,” christening each one with a name to match the overall vibe of the look and asking her followers to chime in via the caption, writing, “Which golf outfit is your favorite?⛳️”
She began with a couple of “Country Club” ensembles. The first consisted of a long-sleeved, collared mini dress in a deep emerald green with a pop of cream via the piping around the neckline and collar. Meanwhile, the second outfit continued the theme of green with a plaid mini skirt in the shade, paired with a classic short-sleeved black polo.
Next up were her looks for the “Public Course,” which saw the model don another plaid mini skirt, this time in a rich navy shade, styled alongside a matching scoop-neck tee. Breaking away from the skirts and dresses for a moment, her second “Public Course” look was decidedly comfy-chic, with Spiranac sporting a butter-yellow tank top alongside a pair of navy leggings.
Last but not least, she rocked a couple of outfits that she categorized as “IG golf girl” outfits. The sultry looks were signature Spiranac styles, with the first pairing an ultra-cropped navy collared tee with a high-waisted green mini skirt. Her final ‘fit was a marvelous monochromatic ensemble, pairing an off-white zip-up compression top with a coordinating mini skirt.
Fans weigh in
And of course, given Spiranac’s call to action in her caption, plenty of the golfer’s longtime fans were quick to chime in with their personal favorite picks in the comment section:
“Gorgeous 😍❤️ loved the green skirt 🔥,” one commenter wrote.
“The plaid skirt outfits are top notch!” Another user declared.
“Is there an option for ‘all of the above!’ 😂😂,” one fan joked.
And we’d have to agree with that last sentiment, as it’s impossible to choose a single favorite look from a closet as fashion-forward as Spiranac’s—so we’ll simply have to pick them all!