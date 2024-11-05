‘Dancing With the Stars’ Is Not New Tonight, But Here’s When It Will Return
We expect only a few more episodes remaining in Season 33 of the hit reality television show Dancing With the Stars.
Last week, the stars and their professional dancing partners took to the stage ahead of the seventh elimination. Aired live just two days before Halloween, the episode—and the dances—fittingly paid tribute to the spooky holiday. And the dances didn’t disappoint, either. Almost every couple earned one 10 from the judges for their Halloween-themed performances.
In other words, the anticipation (and the skill) is ramping up as the end of the season approaches. And, given that ABC canceled tonight’s episode in order to broadcast Election Night results, the anticipation will only have more time to build ahead of the final few performances.
The next episode of the show will air on Tuesday, Nov. 12. The contestants and judges will be celebrating the 500th episode of the show. In honor of the milestone, the dancers will be given “the ultimate test”: they will be forced to perform a dance without knowing the style or song until five minutes before.
Among the contestants who will be returning to the stage are crowd favorites Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten. The Olympian and her professional dance partner have cultivated a close friendship and competitive partnership throughout the course of the season, which has certainly seen some impressive performances by the pair.
Success on the show isn’t a given, either. For the past couple of months, the pair have been spending virtually every minute together—practicing, performing, etc. So it’s no surprise they have become fast friends.
In addition to putting their close relationship on display during their performances each Tuesday, the pair have not shied away from sharing behind the scenes content from their training (in the gym and in the dance studio). Maher is consistently sharing hilarious outtakes from their time together.
Her most recent Instagram video, for example, comically speaks to the sheer amount of time they spend together. On break from Dancing With the Stars this week, the pair haven’t been together as much as usual—and Maher is worried about her partner. “Realizing Alan probably hasn’t laughed in two days because we’ve been apart,” she joked in her latest post.
Thankfully, the show will return to the air next week—and Maher and Bersten will likely reunite long before to practice ahead of the milestone episode.