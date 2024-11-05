Ilona Maher Shares Perfect Tribute to Alan Bersten on Their Break From ‘DWTS’
The current season of Dancing With the Stars has been a joy to watch each week, especially because the lineup of celebrities has included SI Swimsuit model Brooks Nader—now, unfortunately, eliminated—and SI Swimsuit model Ilona Maher. While Nader and her professional dancer partner Gleb Savchenko were sent home on Oct. 15, the pair kept us entertained with their back-and-forth TikTok videos which raised some eyebrows.
Maher, the professional rugby player from Vermont who posted on the cover of SI Swimsuit‘s digital September issue, is still in the running with pro partner Alan Bersten.
Though we’ve gotten used to getting charming videos of the pair practicing their dances each week, leaning into popular TikTok trends and other funny angles, Maher and Bersten are calling it quits for just a week as Dancing With the Stars takes a break for ABC’s Election Night coverage. You read that right; there is no new episode of DWTS tonight, but the show will be back next Tuesday for its 500th episode milestone event, which won‘t be one to miss.
While viewers wait for their favorite reality competition show to return next week, Maher and Bersten are also waiting to reunite. Taking to her Instagram on Monday, the 28-year-old was in the mood for the dramatic, hilariously sharing a video of her looking down and pretending to wipe a tear from her cheek, featuring the song “Where Is My Mind” by Maxence Cyrin. What made the post so funny was the text the athlete added over the video, reading, “Realizing Alan probably hasn't laughed in two days because we've been apart.”
Maher tagged her DWTS partner in the caption, asking, “are you okay?”
As expected, Maher’s comments section popped off with reactions from fans, friends, and even Bersten, who wrote, “I’m hanging in there. But it’s tough. Can you get back here already[?]”
“Realizing social media hasn’t been okay because we haven’t had Ilona + Alan content in two days honestly,” one fan commented.
“If I don’t continue to see these two together… ima throw a whole fit 😤,” another added.
“You guys need to do a reality show together,” a third fan commented—and we absolutely agree!
DWTS pro Ezra Sosa, who was eliminated alongside celeb partner Anna Delvey in the first week, showed up to the post to comment “SO REAL.“
Maher and Bersten have truly been a highlight of Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars, both on stage and off. And while they scored the lowest of their co-stars during last week’s Halloween Nightmares episode, they were saved in the viewers’ vote and will be sticking around another week. It's evident their fans are determined to keep them around, and honestly, we understand. This pair is both entertaining and inspiring.