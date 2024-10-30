Watch Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten Dance to Miley Cyrus Cover for ‘DWTS’ Halloween Night
We’re just one day away from Halloween and Dancing With the Stars season 33 celebrated with a themed night full of spooky songs, thrilling costumes and as always, unexpected moments. Going into last night's episode, we were down to seven pairings after The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Phaedra Parks and her pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy were eliminated during Disney Night. For Halloween Nightmares Night, the remaining contestants brought their A-game by channeling the horror genre for their dance routines.
We’ve absolutely loved getting to see SI Swimsuit models Ilona Maher and Brooks Nader—the latter of whom was unfortunately eliminated on Oct. 15—on our screens this season of DWTS, who’ve seriously impressed us with their skills. This week, the 28-year-old Olympic rugby player wowed us alongside her pro partner Alan Bersten, dancing to a pop cover of “Psycho Killer” by Miley Cyrus. The track put a fun modern twist on a classic and we couldn’t keep our eyes off of the duo.
Watch Maher and Bersten dance the tango during Halloween Nightmares Night:
Maher admitted she isn’t a big fan of Halloween and doesn’t typically watch horror movies, but with each week, she was open to trying new things. Host Julianne Hough noted that she looked like she really enjoyed playing a “psycho killer,” to which Maher joked it was because of all of the practicing she’d been doing with Bersten.
For their spooky performance, Maher and Bersten received an 8 from Carrie Ann, another 8 from Derek and a third 8 from Bruno. That left them with 24 points after their first performance. They lost out on bonus points when going head-to-head against Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach, but the viewers' votes saved them this week. You can watch them face off against Howard and Karagach to the song “Ghostbusters” here:
Over on the Dancing With the Stars Instagram account, fans poured their love for Maher and Bersten’s performance. “GOD THAT WAS SO HOTTTT,” one viewer exclaimed, while workout instructor @madfit.ig wrote, “The confidence has improved so much and makes my heart so happy ❤️ you are HOT Ilona!!!!!!!!🔥”
Ahead of this week's new episode, Maher and Bersten took to social media to share new videos of themselves in costume, something fans have come to expect each week. In one humorous video, the twosome danced to “Pamela Pupkin's Halloween Workout,” while another video featured them switching outfits to the song “Murder on the Dancefloor.”
Last night, former Bachelorette star Jenn Tran and her pro dancer partner Sasha Farber were eliminated.
As we get deeper into this season of Dancing With the Stars, we’ll keep rooting for Maher and Bersten—and we don’t think we’re alone in that. New episodes air every Tuesday night on ABC and stream on Disney+, though the show will skip next week for Election Night.