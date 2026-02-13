These Are the 10 Athletes Dominating the Tunnel and the Court
Editor in chief MJ Day and fashion editor Margot Zamet hype up tunnel walks, editorial looks and more, starring Cameron Brink, Flau'jae Johnson and other athletes.
Hi, I’m MJ Day. And I’m Margo Zamet. And we're here in South Caicos at the Salterra Resort after we just wrapped our final shoot for the 2026 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. And I can't believe it's over right now. Oh my God, it's so much fun. O.K., so today we are going to react to some of our favorite WNBA fashion moments.
Oh, we got Cam brink up first. Our girl. Oh, we love her. We shot her last year. She is amazing. And she looks, love her, so chic in this look cute. I want this look.
Oh damn, O.K. Hailey, this is cute. Yeah, I love this. It's such a mashup. It's like high-fashion, but it's also sporty. Yeah. She looks really tunnel walk serving.
Ooh, Nika Muhl. She looks amazing. I’m obsessed.
So now we have Flau'jae Johnson like really stepping up the game, looking like a basketball, but like really chic and hot. So Flau'jae is working with Samsung using the Galaxy Z Fold 7 to really help enhance her fashion vision and grow her game off the court, you know, with her tunnel fits.
Totally. It's amazing and it actually makes it like, accessible, I feel like with Google Gemini and Samsung to make these beautiful images. I'm really impressed by the technology and what this is able to do. It's pretty cool. I know. It's so cool how she's just like, this so easy. Like that's the future of fashion right there.
Yeah. I know. I want one of these cameras. Can we do it? Can we, can we get some? Wait, I love this. This is insane. Amazing. This is so Sports illustrated, so serious. I know. Who made this? Someone tell me who made this. I need this designer. It's nothing but net. The camera quality on this is amazing and I feel like anytime I've been taking a photo recently, I'm like having so many problems getting something high def, but like this is what we need.
This is, this is the answer. Wow. Wow. She's the golden warrior. Literally. It's like the Golden Globes of basketball. This is taking everything to the next level. It's insane. I know. We love it. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, they just do an awesome job of bringing all of these like dreams into reality.
Totally. I love this shot. It's like simple, kind of like your bathroom mirror pic vibe, but like a little more tasteful and elevated, but it's also just relaxed and I think that's so cool and like organic feeling. Right? And I think it's a great way to highlight how else you can use this device and this technology.
It's not about just making these, you know, fantastical looks. It also can capture you every day in your every day and your, you know, best angles. Yeah, totally. I love this. Nneka Ogwumike, we love her. We've shot her too. She's so fun. Yeah. It's also looking really comfortable. I know. I love that. I love a sneaker uh huh.
I'm down. O.K.. Wait. I'm obsessed with this. This is like what I wanna wear every single day. Mm-hmm. No, it's, this is so, so good. This is Caitlin Clark, and it looks like she's serving a full Coach look here, which is so amazing, so Americana. So just chic and put together. Big fan of Napheesa Collier. Yes. She's so fun here.
She's incredible. I mean I, these cargoes are sick. I know. I love that she's popping a little hip there. Me too. I know. Go girl. This is how I would style a swimsuit, that's for sure. Like hike it all the way up. O.K.. Wait, I'm obsessed with this. This is Skylar Diggins and she is giving and she's in the zone with her like tonal headphones, which I love.
Um, Breanna Stewart, I love this person so much. She puts everything together with such thoughtfulness. Totally. She definitely takes risks. She goes like, I feel like this look is amazing. 'cause it's like on the more like simple side for her, but it's like fun to have that dichotomy and like range within her wardrobe and her styling.
Oh, I love that. She's so perfect. She's an angel. Literally. Angel Reese is Angel Reese, but she's also a fashion angel. She loves fashion, she loves putting a look together. She loves being that girl. Yeah.
I love the opportunity for women in sports to really lean into this part of themselves where they can express themselves differently in their tunnel walks on the red carpet in their everyday fashion.
I think it's been long overdue and overlooked. They're not just athletes like they are full, well-rounded people who have like amazing tastes and it's cool to see them kind of shape culture with what they're doing. It's, you never know. They're stunning. Yeah. Love that. Let's see where the inspo goes.