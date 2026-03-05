These SI Swimsuit Main Character Moments All Have One Accessory in Common

If you’re looking to take your beach-day look to the next level or turn heads at any pool party, we always suggest adding a chic cover-up to your closet for the spring and summer months!

Countless SI Swimsuit models have brought the garment across the globe for their shoots in the fold over the years, and today we’re taking a look back at seven coastal ensembles featuring the swimwear staple.

Megan Fox was photographed by Greg Swales in the Dominican Republic. Dress: REN HAIXI. Swim Bottom: IAMGIA. Earrings: Jacquie Aiche. | Greg Swales/Sports Illustrated

Cover-ups were a major moment in Fox’s SI Swimsuit cover photo shoot in the Dominican Republic. For one look, the actress wore a pair of IAMGIA bikini bottoms under a bubblegum pink sheer dress from REN HAIXI as she lounged in the sand. She finished the ensemble with a pair of Jacquie Aiche earrings.

Salma Hayek Pinault was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit and cover-up by Raquelle Pedezra. Necklace by Jacquie Aiche. Body chain by | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Hayek Pinault headed to Mexico for her front-page shoot for SI Swimsuit 2025. While on location, she tried on three fiery swimwear pieces from Raquelle Pedezra, including a gold hardware-adorned bikini and braided cover-up, and styled the trio with a dainty body chain from Jacquie Aiche.

Yumi Nu was photographed by Yu Tsai in Tampa, Fla. Swimsuit by Toluca Swim. Cover-up by Andrea Iyamah. Earrings by SOKO. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Nu began her consecutive four-year streak with the magazine, from 2021 to 2024, in Tampa, Fla., with her ravishing rookie campaign. In this shot from the Sunshine State, captured by photographer Yu Tsai, the model wore a strapless snakeskin suit from Toluca Swim with a warm-toned Andrea Iyamah cover-up that moved with the breeze.

Hunter McGrady was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by JMP The Label. Cove-rup by ANTONINIAS. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

McGrady donned this strappy neutral suit from JMP The Label for her commanding coastal cover shoot for the magazine’s 60th Anniversary issue. In addition to the strappy taupe-colored one-piece, the brand legend wore a sheer ANTONINIAS cover-up that moved with the model as she posed on a seaside dock.

Martha Stewart was photographed by Ruven Afanador in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Monday Swimwear. Cover-up by TORSO CREATIONS. Earrings by Ani | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Stewart coupled her SI Swimsuit debut with a front-page spot on the magazine’s 2023 issue. For this look, Stewart tried on a plunging white Monday Swimwear one-piece and paired the suit with Ani and a mango-colored cover-up from TORSO CREATIONS.

Lauren Chan was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Vitamin A. Coverup by Norma Kamali. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

For her third-straight photo shoot in the fold and her very first cover shoot, Chan graced the coast of Bermuda in this two-tone ensemble. The brand staple wore a neutral bikini from Vitamin A underneath a sheer floor-length Norma Kamali cover-up as she strutted in this ethereal snap.

For more SI Swimsuit content directly in your Google feed, add us as a preferred source!

More SI Swimsuit: