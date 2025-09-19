Gymnastics 101 With Olympian, SI Swimsuit Cover Model Jordan Chiles
Before she was a two-time Olympian, Jordan Chiles earned an all-around silver medal at the U.S. Nationals in 2017, where she recovered a near fall off the balance beam and created a new skill at the same time. The 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model broke it down on set at The Boca Raton in Boca Raton, Fla.
TRANSCRIPT
It’s Jordan Chiles and we are here with Gymnastics 101. I will be teaching you how to do a skill that got called the Wolf-Kino. I did it back in 2017. I so happened to do it on accident though, but I did train it after I competed it and it was pretty cool.
I’m gonna, uh, draw you a beam real quick. This is your beam. I’m in like a squat position and your arm is like that. And I stood up and I did three turns and I ended up facing this way at the very end and everybody around me was like, ‘Ohhh!’ because they didn’t know what was happening. Now everybody calls it the Chiles.
Key point into doing the Wolf-Kino: You need to keep your core tight and spot. So what spotting is, so say I did a turn, I would come back and look at the camera. That’s a spot turn.
And that is a Wolf-Kino. Yay. Thank you for coming to my Gymnastics 101 TED Talk.