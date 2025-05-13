On Set With Salma Hayek in Mexico
Salma Hayek Pinault's debut on the cover of the 2025 swimsuit issue was mesmerizing. The undeniable powerhouse, who made her directorial debut in 2003 with the Emmy Award-winning TV movie The Maldonado Miracle, traveled to her home country of Mexico for the incredible photo shoot. Captured by photographer Ruven Afanador, Hayek Pinault was the picture of powerful beachside glamour at the Cuixmala luxury resort. We sat down with the actress, producer, and advocate to discuss the impact of the feature.
TRANSCRIPT
Hi, I am Salma Hayek Pinot. I am in Mexico shooting for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.
I feel I'm a bit of a mermaid. So not only I'm in Mexico doing this photo shoot, but I am doing it by the ocean. So this sound, for me, it's like the sound of home.
To work with Ruben Afandor, who you know, we started pretty much together, he's such an amazing artist, and to create something together with him here in Mexico has been amazing.
There was also some magical moments. I was feeling self-conscious at the beginning. I have this thing with animals, and the very first shot that we did, a whale showed up and jumped out of the sea, and then I thought, ‘Okay.’ So sometimes by being in your head, you miss out on magic and you miss out on joy.
My type of body has a really hard time getting into bathing suits, and I know that many women that are listening to this know what I mean. We had a whole suitcase full of bathing suits that were a dream, and I spent hours trying them on. They lost the suitcase. I arrived and there were no bathing suits.
And so there was an extra selection here, and, even though I'm sad for some of those bathing suits that I was dreaming of, it's been great.
I remember when I was young a long, long time ago, I was always excited to see the swimsuit issue of Sports Illustrated and who's gonna be in it. Of course, I didn't look like a model, so it never crossed my mind that one day I would be in it. If somebody had told me I was going to be in it at 58, I would've sent them to the madhouse, but the world has changed, and that's exciting.
I feel so fortunate that I am part of a generation that has been able to really experience very tangible change. I could retire, but I don't wanna miss out on this time. I fought for it, you know, and I've been part of it, and I think it's really remarkable that a magazine like Sports Illustrated Swimsuit says that it's okay, maybe even cool, to be past 50 and still be able to feel, not just sexy, but for me to be freed and not be self-conscious of your body, like you have to hide. I don't see why after a certain age we have to retract ourselves from embracing life to the fullest.
It's about the philosophy of freedom - freedom from the image of the perfect body that existed when I was young. That was not mine. Freedom for not being encapsulated in the box that they put women in their forties, mid thirties. Freedom to be comfortable in my skin -- it's freedom for so many. I hope that when they see the interview or see the photos, it's a reminder for everyone that it's so important to always just put all your effort in finding the joy in any given situation.
I think what's great about being a woman is that it gives you infinite possibilities of expression with so much meaning in so many different ways and to try to be meaningful as you pass through life to others. And I think we do have that instinct as women very strongly to be meaningful.
That's why we're so emotional. Because we are always looking for meaning in everything, so why not in our own existence?